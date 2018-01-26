Leaky water pipes let in potentially harmful contaminants to drinking water. IJ Tech Mechanical Services has professional plumbers who solve various plumbing issues, including pipe leaks.

[HARRISBURG, 01/26/2018] — One of the plumbing problems residents and commercial establishments face is leaky pipes. On top of wasting precious amounts of water, pipe leaks allow contaminants to enter into drinking water.

Pressure Drop an Opportunity for Contaminants to Enter Pipe Network

A study conducted by the engineers at the University of Sheffield was able to prove that contaminants go inside the pipes through leaks and travel through the pipe network. The study explains that the pressure in the main water pipe would typically drive water out through holes, which prevent contaminants and other matter from entering the pipes. If there is a drastic decrease in water pressure, however, the leak can suck in water around the pipe.

Moreover, the study debunks the assumption that pipe leaks only suck in clean water and ejects contaminants once the water pressure goes back to normal. Research revealed that groundwater surrounding the pipe, which often has harmful pollutants, can get in through the leak, stay in the pipes, and travel through the network.

