Each year, about 4,000 New Zealanders injure their eye while working. Esko aims to curb these cases by offering quality protective eyewear.

[NEW PLYMOUTH, 1/26/2018] – Esko keeps workers in New Zealand safe by offering high-performing, accredited safety gear. From eyewear to road signs, it helps reduce work injuries in many industries, including agriculture, automotive and manufacturing. Esko’s solutions aim to curb the increasing number of work-related injuries in the country.

Work-related Injuries in New Zealand

Safety solutions are needed in New Zealand’s workplaces now more than ever. The latest figures from Stats NZ show that workplace injuries steadily increased from about 213,000 in 2012 to 233,000 in 2016. Cleaners, rubbish collectors and agricultural labourers face the highest risk of occupational harm.

One of the most common work hazards is an eye injury. WorkSafe New Zealand reveals that about 4,000 workers suffer eye injuries from their jobs every year. Many times, the employee is left with impaired vision. Some cases lead to permanent blindness.

WorkSafe assures workers, however, that most of these injuries are preventable. So, both businesses and the employees should work together to protect vision through effective, protective gear.

Protective Eyewear from Esko

Esko guards workers against eye injuries through its quality, protective eyewear. People can choose from its extensive line of products, which includes clear, magnifying, polarised, amber and silver mirror lenses. The company also offers glasses that are specially designed to shield the eyes from smoke and welding risks. To care for the eyewear, Esko also carries spectacle cords and pouches.

To further curb injury cases, Esko offers solutions for head, hearing, hand, skin and whole-body protection. It also prevents lung problems with its respiratory gear. Lastly, it keeps roads safe by providing site and traffic safety supplies.

With its line of quality safety gear, Esko stands between employees and workplace danger.

About Esko

Esko is a Kiwi-owned, premium safety products brand. Its safety gear guard workers in various industries, such as agriculture, automotive, marine, and manufacturing, against workplace hazards. It aims to help bring every New Zealand worker home safe and sound.

Visit https://www.eskosafety.com for more information on their workplace safety products.