DoYourData Software, one of the most famous data recovery software developers, releases Do Your Data Recovery for Mac 6.2 to help Mac users recover lost files under macOS 10.13 High Sierra. The new version also supports to recover lost data from system disk drive in macOS 10.13 High Sierra

Now, most of Mac users have upgraded Mac OS to 10.13 High Sierra. But nobody can 100% avoid data loss. Deletion or format, even the OS upgrade could result in data loss in macOS High Sierra. How to recover lost data under macOS 10.13 High Sierra ? Don’t worry! Do Your Data Recovery for Mac 6.2, the new version of the powerful Mac data recovery software, can easily and quickly recover lost data from macOS 10.13 system.

“The new Apple File System in macOS High Sierra does not allow any app to scan the system hard drive.” Bryan, the product manager, says, “So, we’ve improved Do Your Data Recovery. Now, Mac users can use it to recover lost data from startup disk with version 6.2.”

Actually, Do Your Data Recovery for Mac 6.2 not only can recover lost data from system disk drive under macOS 10.13 High Sierra, but it also can recover lost data from USB flash drive, memory card, digital camera, external hard drive and other storage media under macOS High Sierra.

Do Your Data Recovery for Mac 6.2 supports to recover all types of lost files, including photos, emails, documents, audio files, videos, archives, etc. It can recover lost data under macOS 10.13 High Sierra due to deletion, format, hard drive crash, virus infection, logical error, OS upgrade, OS crash, and other unknown reasons.

Download Do Your Data Recovery for Mac 6.2:

Do Your Data Recovery for Mac 6.2 Free version: https://www.doyourdata.com/mac-data-recovery-software/free-mac-data-recovery-software.html

Do Your Data Recovery for Mac 6.2 Pro version: https://www.doyourdata.com/mac-data-recovery-software/pro-mac-data-recovery-software.html

About DoYourData Software:

DoYourData Software is a professional software developer which is dedicated to providing complete and safe data recovery software and Mac/PC utilities for individuals, enterprises and business users worldwide. It supplies global users with excellent data recovery programs under Windows/Mac OS and wonderful Mac/PC utilities, as well as provides data recovery software for iPhone/iPad/iPod data recovery, storage device data recovery. To get more information, please visit www.doyourdata.com

Contact:

Contact person: Bryan Deng

Company: DoYourData Software

Address: Shenzhen, Guandong, China

Email: support@doyourdata.com