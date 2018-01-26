Food establishments are gearing up for anticipated industry trends in 2018 including local sourcing, Asian cuisine, and chrome interior design elements. ARF Financial offers a range of low-interest financing solutions for different types and sizes of restaurants in California.

[BEVERLY HILLS, 01/26/2018] — The year 2018 marks a new wave of trends that will shape the restaurant and food industry. The National Restaurant Association recently published a culinary forecast based on responses from 700 professional chefs associated with the American Culinary Federation. Each of them was asked which food, cuisine, beverages, and culinary themes will be trending in 2018. ARF Financial can help through low-interest financing solutions.

Local Food Sources and International Flavors

According to the forecast, restaurants and dining establishments will be hyper-local, either sourcing their products from local farmers and growers or their own garden. Local sourcing has been growing in popularity especially with small restaurants supporting small food producers who adhere to the ethical treatment of livestock.

When it comes to cuisine, American taste buds are starting to take an interest in ethnic flavors and international cuisine, particularly in Asian street food. Favorites like yakitori, chicken satay, and banh mi are expected to take over casual diners and food parks.

Interior Design and Instagram Presence

An article by online magazine Architectural Digest presented some design trends that will be popular among restaurants this year. Design experts are looking at replacing brass and reintroducing chrome elements and pieces that were all the rage in the 60s and 70s. Linoleum will also be used as an alternative and more sustainable flooring material.

Part of the reasons behind the significance of restaurant design is due to the rising numbers of diners that use Instagram as a marketing tool. The platform is known for its food photography culture, which has caught the attention of restaurateurs across the globe. Apart from mouthwatering menu items, Instagram posts featuring stylish and colorful restaurant designs are believed to attract more customers effectively.

Low-Interest Financing for Restaurant Owners

ARF Financial in California provides restaurant loans for food establishments of various types and sizes. They offer a range of financial solutions including capital loans and restaurant equipment financing that will help upgrade food establishments and meet current industry trends.

According to ARF Financial: “Small business restaurant loans can help you get off to a great start but, because of the risks involved in funding a hospitality business, banks often take a long time assessing the applicants before approving their loans. That will not happen if you let us guide you. With our wide network of bank partners, we can guide you through a faster and more convenient loan process.”

The firm also provides low-interest loans and merchant cash advances plus a free quote to prospective clients.

