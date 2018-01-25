Market Scenario:

Agriculture bactericides are popular crop protectants among farmers which primarily includes biological or chemical compounds that restrict bacterial infection in the agricultural produce. They are widely used in the agricultural segment for the crop protection. A number of commercial chemical agriculture bactericides are available in the market such as copper-based bactericides, dithiocarbamate bactericides, and amide bactericides.

Climate change has increased the pest lifecycle which is considered to be one of the significant factors for the rising growth of the global agriculture bactericides market both in the developed and developing countries. Increasing population and rising demand for crop production are driving the growth of the market. Factors such as increased crop production along with food security and crop-damage caused by the bacteria have surged the demand for agriculture bactericides at a global level. Moreover, rising demand for crop protectants from the bacterial infection is projected to drive the growth of the agriculture bactericides market over the forecast period, 2017-2023.

Furthermore, growing demand for organic fruits & vegetables and their awareness towards health are boosting the growth of the agriculture bactericides market. Additionally, high acceptance of integrated pest management (IPM) by the crop cultivator’s is adding fuel to the growth of the agriculture bactericides market. However, toxicity caused due to the consumption of agriculture bactericides may hamper the market growth over the forecast period.

Key Players:

Some of the key players profiled in the global agriculture bactericides market: BASF SE (Germany), E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (U.S.), Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited (Japan), The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.), Bayer CropScience AG (Germany), FMC Corporation (U.S.), Syngenta AG (Switzerland), Nufarm Limited (Australia), Nippon Soda Co., Ltd. (Japan), and Adama Agricultural Solutions Ltd. (Israel)

Key Findings:

High demand for organic food products has surged the global market of agriculture bactericides

Dec-2017, Greenspire Global has launched a new product Procidic. The product is an agricultural bactericide and fungicide that provides disease control without use of synthetic chemicals

Segments:

The global agriculture bactericides market is segmented into type, application, and form.

On the basis of the type, it is segmented into copper-based agriculture bactericides, dithiocarbamate agriculture bactericides, amide agriculture bactericides, and others. Among all, the copper-based agriculture bactericides segment is dominating the market followed by dithiocarbamate owing to its higher use on fruits & vegetables and other agricultural crops.

On the basis of the form, it is segmented into powder, liquid, and others. The liquid form segment is dominating the market owing to its easy to use nature.

On the basis of the application, the agriculture bactericides market is segmented into fruits and vegetables, cereals & pulses, oilseeds & grains, and others. Among all the applications, the fruits and vegetables segment is dominating the market owing to the increasing awareness about the health benefits associated with organic fruits & vegetables in the population.

Regional Analysis:

The global agriculture bactericides market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world (RoW). The European region is dominating the market followed by North America. The U.K and Germany have been accounted for the higher use of agriculture bactericides in order to protect agricultural crops from diseases owing to the increasing awareness about the benefits of using agriculture bactericides.

Moreover, increasing consumer awareness and growing demand for organic fruits, vegetables, and cereals and pulses has uplifted the agriculture bactericides market in the North American countries such as the U.S. and Canada which is likely to further boost the growth of the agriculture bactericides market during the review period. Additionally, approval for the use of agriculture bactericides on commercial products by the regulatory authorities is projected to uplift the growth of the agriculture bactericides market.