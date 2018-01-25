Tissues are used in day to day life activities across the globe for maintaining hygiene. Tissue paper are supplied to the converters on a large reel for die cutting according to the end use or application. Tissue roll unwinding machines are used for unwinding huge reels and to supply the continuous line of tissue for converting. The unwinders are designed for the maximum width and aligned at the specific angle for keeping the pressure at minimum during the unwinding of the tissue. The output of tissue roll unwinder is given to the printing, laminating, coating, slitting and extruder machines. Tissue roll unwinders machines can be used as standalone and integrated. The tissue roll unwinders machine are available in semi-automatic and fully automatic automation and are used with toilet, kitchen, folded tissue and paper napkin tissue converting machines.

Tissue Roll Unwinders Market: Market Dynamics

There has been a constant increase in demand for tissues in various applications, thereby, increasing the demand for tissue roll unwinders machines. The need for tissue for maintaining hygiene in daily life is the key driver in tissue roll unwinders market. To gain competitive advantage manufacturers are developing tissue roll unwinders machines compatible with the printing, laminating, coating, slitting and extruding machines. Changing life style of the consumers, especially in Asia, is supporting the demand in tissue roll unwinders machines market. The availability and low cost is increasing the demand for tissues and hence positively influencing the demand in tissue roll unwinders machines market. Installation tissue roll unwinders machines do not require significant cost and it has a low maintenance cost which can attract manufacturers from medium and small scale manufacturer sector. The usage of tissue roll unwinders machine is very simple and hence it does not attract additional labour cost, thus, minimizing the operational cost and attracting manufacturer while boosting the growth in tissue roll unwinders machines market. Being an eco-friendly product, use of tissue as a sanitary napkin is expected to increase during the forecast period and thus creates significant opportunities for tissue roll unwinders machines market.

Tissue Roll Unwinders Market: Market Segmentation

Tissue roll unwinders market is segmented by product type, automation type, by system type and by application type

Based on the product type, tissue roll unwinders market is segmented into:

Top Load

Front load

Based on the automation type, tissue roll unwinders market is segmented into:

Semi-Automatic

Automatic

Based on the system type, tissue roll unwinders market is segmented into:

Stand Alone

Integrated

Based on the application type, tissue roll unwinders market is segmented into:

Toilet Roll Tissue Converting Machines

Kitchen Roll Tissue Converting Machines

Folded Tissue Converting Machines

Paper Napkin Tissue Converting Machines

Tissue Roll Unwinders Market – Regional Outlook:

Regionally global tissue roll unwinders market is segmented into

North America

Latin America

Eastern Europe

Western Europe

Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ)

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Japan

Being the world’s production hub, APEJ region is expected to lead tissue roll unwinders market during the forecast period. North America is expected to follow APEJ region in tissue roll unwinders market as the region has highest per capita consumption of goods. Western and Eastern Europe are expected to grow moderately in tissue roll unwinders market on the backdrop of lifestyle of the consumers in the region. Latin America and MEA region are expected to contribute small but rapidly growing value share in tissue roll unwinders market. Japan is expected to contribute significant share in tissue roll unwinders market due to the highest per capita consumption of packaging in the region.

Tissue Roll Unwinders Market – Key Players:

Some major players of the tissue roll unwinders market are M.Torres Diseños Industriales S.A.U, STEPA s.r.o., CFE Nordic AB, Core Link AB, Valmet, Fabio Perini S.p.A, KEW ENGG. & MFG. PVT. LTD., Paper Converting Machine Company, Zibo Coatop Machinery Technology Co., Ltd., Gambini S.p.A. and Policarta Gi.Co.