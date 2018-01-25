The report on Tissue Banking Market by applications (therapeutics, medical research, cosmetics), by product (equipment, consumables) trends analysis and forecasts up to 2023 studies the market sizes, key trends and opportunities in the main geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World. According to the report the Global Tissue Banking Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.23% in terms of value over the period of 2017-2023. The growth in the world market is primarily driven by significant contribution by North America (Leading region) region to this market.

The market size is presented in terms of value for the historic year 2015 and estimated for forecast period of 2017 to 2023.

The recent report on global tissue banking market identified that Europe dominated the Global Tissue banking Market over the last couple of years, while emerging markets of Asia-Pacific and Latin America are anticipated to contribute significantly to the growth in the Tissue banking Market worldwide.

The report segments the global tissue banking Market on the basis of applications, product, and end user

Global Tissue Banking Market by Applications

Therapeutics

Medical research

Cosmetics

Global Tissue Banking Market by Product

Equipment

Consumables

Global Tissue Banking Market by End User

Biobanks

Hospitals and clinics

Research and academic institutes

Global Tissue Banking Market by Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

RoW

Companies Profiled in the report

Beckman Coulter

BioCision

Tecan Group

Thermo Fisher Scientific

BioKryo

Brooks Automation

Chernobyl Tissue Bank

IMA Pharma

LifeLink Tissue Bank

Tata Memorial Hospital Tissue Bank

