Swiss International Scientific School of Dubai advocate for libraries in student learning. They highlight the importance of libraries in developing literacy levels and achieving academic excellence.

[Dubai, 25/01/2018] – Being a premier educational institution committed the progress of knowledge, the Swiss International Scientific School of Dubai encourages students to read books at libraries on a weekly basis. They impart that reading plays an integral role in learning, a supplementary tool to general classes.

Libraries Help in the Development of Cognitive and Language Skills

Swiss International Scientific School of Dubai teaches the importance of learning language skills and inspires students to start reading German, French, Arabic, and English at an early stage. These activities in the library help stimulate cognitive and language abilities – which are crucial to success in the academic field, as well as their future careers.

Active Role of Parents

According to a survey by Pew Research Center, parents also attach the value of reading early on in their children’s lives. The majority of parents say that libraries provide their children resources and information that is not easily available at home. It was reported that 84% of parents value libraries because they help instil a love for books in their children, with 97% of them saying that the classes and programmes offered at these establishments are highly valuable.

Libraries at SISD

Libraries at Swiss International Scientific School of Dubai offer a safe space for learners to develop skills for an information-rich world. They currently have two reading hubs, one for Primary Years students and another for Early Years. Both contain e-resources and more than 4000 books to cultivate the natural sense of wonder in their students. On a weekly basis, there are 30- to 45-minute classes where students can explore a variety of materials including encyclopedias, picture books, and other kindergarten and grade school references.

About the Institution

Swiss International Scientific School of Dubai is a multilingual educational community in Dubai. They offer a curriculum focused on personal growth and academic excellence. Their state-of-the-art facilities and international teaching staff provide a rich educational experience for children.

For more information about The Swiss International Scientific School in Dubai, visit their website at http://sisd.ae.