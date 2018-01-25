The oxidation of food products and vegetable oils is a severe problem for consumers as well as for manufacturers because it can reduce the shelf life of the food products and also result in loss of flavour of the product, which further can increase the toxicity of the products. In order to avoid the toxicity, retain the flavour and shelf life of the food products, tertiary butylhydroquinone is used. Tertiary butylhydroquinone is an organic aroma compound, it is a derivative of hydroquinone and commonly abbreviated as TBHQ having molecular formula C10H12O2 and available in the crystalline form. TBHQ is a synthetic antioxidant and used as a preservative to prevent the food products from oxidation. Other than food products, TBHQ is used in perfumeries to lower the evaporation rate and improve the stability of the fragrance.

There are several other applications of TBHQ, such as used to inhibit the autopolymerisation of organic peroxide, used in biodiesel as an antioxidant and in many more applications. The effectiveness of TBHQ is significant as it can work at very low concentration of 0.02%. On the basis of different methods of application of TBHQ to the food products and other related products, several methods are used, such as direct, concentrate, proportionate and spray methods. As it is used mostly for food and vegetable oils, safety of the products is a major issue, but the European Food and Safety Authority (EFSA) and U.S. Food and Drug Association (FDA) have granted the use of TBHQ all over the world.

Tertiary Butylhydroquinone Market: Dynamics

There has been a lucrative growth for the TBHQ market owing to its increasing application in end-use industries, such as in food & beverage followed by chemicals, and this growth trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. The growth of the food & beverages and chemical industries and other related industries at a global level has been contributing to the growth of the TBHQ market and is expected to continue its influence in between the forecast period. Additional characteristics as compared to other chemicals and its effectiveness are some of the key drivers that can exhibit the growth of the TBHQ market in the near future. Also, increasing demands have attracted more and more participants to invest and gain maximum market value share in the TBHQ market. The key market participants in the TBHQ market are expected to increase the production capacities and their sales & distribution network across the world, to counter the growing demand of TBHQ. These developments are expected to strongly favour the growth of the TBHQ market in between the forecast period.

However, several governments have imposed dumping regulations in the respective countries in order to control the production and balance the trade and internal productions, which may act as a restraining factor to the growth of global TBHQ market. Also, growing involvement of various local players serving low-quality chemicals are also hindering the market growth in various countries around the world.

Tertiary Butylhydroquinone Market: Segmentation

On the basis of grade, the tertiary butylhydroquinone can be market segmented as:

Food Grade

Pharma Grade

On the basis of application, the tertiary butylhydroquinone market can be segmented as:

Food Additives

Resins

Stabilizer

Varnishes

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Emulsifier

Others

On the basis of end-use industry, the tertiary butylhydroquinone market can be segmented as:

Food & Beverages

Paints & coatings

Chemicals

Other Industrial

Tertiary Butylhydroquinone Market: Regional Outlook

The overall food & beverage and chemical industry growth, with synergistic effects of urbanization and population growth, is expected to facilitate the Asia Pacific market in achieving new heights with regard to the TBHQ market over the forecast period. Market in Western Europe is estimated to experience relatively stable market conditions, while that of in North America, especially in the United States, will experience comparatively faster growth conditions. The Eastern Europe market is also expected to create sustainable market opportunities in terms of consumption of TBHQ by 2027.

