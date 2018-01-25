New role will increase revenue and expand global coverage with launch of Value Added Reseller(VAR) program supported by consulting partners

London, UK, January 25, 2018 – Sword Active Risk, a supplier of specialist risk management software and services, has appointed Charles Longridge to the newly created role of Director of Global Partnerships. The new role will increase sustainable revenue and expand global coverage with the launch of a new Value Added Reseller (VAR) program supported by a network of local consulting partners. As well as improving coverage across Europe (Nordics, Germany, France, Benelux, Spain, Italy and Eastern European countries), the role will also aim to open up new territories such as Africa, India and South America.

This new appointment follows on from the launch of Sword Active Risk’s Partner Program for Risk Consultants which was announced in July 2017 and further underlines the company’s stated commitment to and participation in the risk community. Before taking on the position as Director of Global Partnerships, Longridge has held a variety customer facing roles at Sword Active Risk. He has been with the company for close on two decades and has been instrumental in growing the business from a software start-up into a world leader in Enterprise Risk Management.

On accepting the new appointment Longridge commented; “As well as developing existing markets and expanding into new countries, I am looking forward to the opportunity to work with new partners, evangelising the benefits of risk management, which provide forward thinking organizations with demonstrable competitive advantage. In addition, we will be looking to our partners for input to our future product development to ensure that our solutions fully meet the requirements of the developing risk management community.”

Nick Scully, Chief Operating Officer at Sword Active Risk added; “Charles has an enviable track record working for Sword Active Risk in global positions, and brings many talents to the role. As we look to extend our reach and move to a subscription-based model, we are aiming to work with many more risk consultants.”

