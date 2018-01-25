Islamic finance is gaining in popularity due to its focus on ethical financial practices. However, there is still a dearth of training courses in this field that rely on expert teaching and curricula. Academy for International Modern Studies (AIMS) is filling the void by with its popular Master’s in Islamic Finance delivered online.

Islamic finance degrees require deeper insights and understanding of basic principles of Islamic finance. Current surveys reveal that Islamic banking is in need of 15,000 professionals in this field. Islamic finance has grown by six times in just over the last decade. AIMS is now leading the way with its Master’s degree that prepares professionals to work and succeed in the global workplace, be it the Middle East, Europe, Canada or Australia.

The Master in Islamic finance degree was introduced by AIMS in 2008, and since then it has grown in popularity and trust. The course is designed by leading Shariah scholars and practitioners, and prepares students on the tenets of strong transparency and profit and loss sharing. The course is unique in that it not only shares insightful theoretical frameworks, but also grooms students with practical experience.

Students taking up the Islamic finance degree course can expect a high quality education compliant with AAOIFI and Shariah norms and recognized globally. Both students and working professionals can join the course, which is based on a self-paced and digitally delivered program.

“Our Master in Islamic Finance program is a one of its kind program that has been designed with a premium curriculum and focused on a combination of theoretical and practical knowledge that will help students proceed to a global career in finance,” said a spokesperson from AIMS.

Islamic finance has many positive aspects that distinguish it from other financial frameworks. It does not rely on usury, speculation or uncertainty, and creates a transparent and visible financial practice to strengthen society as well as investors. For those interested in further pursuing this field, AIMS also offers a PhD in Islamic finance.

As a leading institution teaching Islamic banking and finance, AIMS is known for its contributions in this field since its foundation in 2005. The University level courses are designed by leading Shariah scholars and practitioners. Graduates of these courses today serve well known organizations and are always in high demand. The study methodologies are self paced, and allow for integration with family and work.

For more information, please visit: www.aims.education/islamic-banking-and-finance-mba-masters-degree/

Company: Academy for International Modern Studies (AIMS)

Address: 21 Wenlock Road, London, N1 7GU, United Kingdom

Tel: +44 (0)20 8720 6985