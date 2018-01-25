Skin rash is not a medical condition but a symptom of skin inflammation and discoloration caused by some kind of infection. Skin rashes are also associated with weeping sores, scarring, and lesions. This condition is characterized by red, inflamed, and occasionally brittle skin. Most of the times, skin rashes are caused by infections from bacteria, fungi, or viruses. However, non-infectious skin rashes also affect several people. These include seborrheic dermatitis, atopic dermatitis, contact dermatitis, statis dermatitis, psoriasis, nummular eczema, and diaper rashes. Poisonous plants also cause allergenic skin rashes due to presence of allergenic sap resin in the plant.

Report Overview @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/skin-rashes-treatment-market.html

Based on appearance, skin rashes are generally classified as macular, popular, papulosquamous, and vesicular. Treatment for skin rashes depends on the etiology of skin rashes. For instance, rashes developed from fungal infections (such as roseola measles, rubella, varicella zoster, herpes, and shingles) are treated with antifungal creams such as clotrimazole and terbinafine. Bacterial infections such as impetigo, scarlet fever, or Lyme disease cause pustular eruptions that are often quiet painful. These can be easily treated with over-the-counter antibacterial drugs such as bacitracin and mupirocin. Skin rashes caused by viral infections (such as jock itch) are widely distributed generally and they affect large portions of skin.

Hives (urticaria) is a kind of skin inflammation that causes itchy, red or white welts (wheels) on the skin. These kind of rashes are treated using antihistamines such as diphenhydramine, hydroxyzine, cetirizine, desloratadine, loratadine, and fexofenadine. As most of skin rashes last for a while and vanish, it is advised to wait and observe whether rashes disappear with over-the-counter drugs. If rashes persist, consultation with a dermatologist or general physician is suggested. Increase in the incidence and prevalence of dermatological diseases such as dermatitis, statis dermatitis, and psoriasis is likely to boost the skin rashes treatment market during the forecast period.

Download Report Brochure @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=32312

Also, increase in the number of patients suffering from different bacterial, fungal, and viral dermatological infections is likely to drive the skin rashes treatment market during the forecast period. However, increase in the use of self-medications i.e. over-the-counter medications acts as a key restraint for the skin rashes treatment market.

Geographically, the global skin rashes treatment market has been classified into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The market in Europe and North America markets is expected to expand more significantly during the forecast period, as compared to Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa. This is attributable to high prevalence rate, increase in use of medications such as antihistamine, and increase in geriatric population.

Asia Pacific is an emerging market for skin rashes treatment, owing to developing health care infrastructure, rising government expenditure on health care, and high prevalence of skin rashes in the region. However, lack of proper treatment and increase in the use of over-the-counter medications restrain the skin rashes treatment market in regions such as Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Pre-Book Full Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=32312<ype=S

Some of the companies with products for treatment of skin rashes are AEterna Zentaris, Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Biofrontera AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., FAES Farma SA, Genentech, Inc., JDP Therapeutics, Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited.

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR’s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information. Our business offerings represent the latest and the most reliable information indispensable for businesses to sustain a competitive edge.

Each TMR syndicated research report covers a different sector – such as pharmaceuticals, chemicals, energy, food & beverages, semiconductors, med-devices, consumer goods and technology. These reports provide in-depth analysis and deep segmentation to possible micro levels. With wider scope and stratified research methodology, TMR’s syndicated reports strive to provide clients to serve their overall research requirement.

US Office Contact

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com