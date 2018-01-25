Service Station Retailing in Russia 2017″, a Sector Report by GlobalData, provides an executive-level overview of the Russian service station market today, with values and volumes up to 2017. It delivers quantitative and qualitative insight into the fuel market, based on in depth interviews with major fuel operators across Europe and proprietary data from GlobalData’s service station retail databases. It provides: National Fuel Volumes and Values. Breakdown of the top five fuel retailers shop, car wash, company owned, motorway and unmanned sites. Company Fuel Volumes, Values and Market Shares. Major competitor analysis by country.

Total fuel consumption in Russia increased by 3.5% in 2016 compared to the previous year. Rosneft has the largest service station network, at 2,697 sites, amounting to 9.7% of the national network. The top five fuel retailers in Russia accounted for 93.8% of the number of service station shops in the country. The total number of service stations with a car wash in Russia increased by 8.3% to 586 sites.

Scope

Total fuel consumption in Russia increased by 3.5% in 2016 compared to the previous year.

Rosneft has the largest service station network, at 2,697 sites, amounting to 9.7% of the national network.

The top five fuel retailers in Russia accounted for 93.8% of the number of service station shops in the country.

The total number of service stations with a car wash in Russia increased by 8.3% to 586 sites.

Reasons to buy

Identify who are the top five players in Russia and how many fuel outlets, motorway & unmanned sites, shops & car wash they have.

Plan effect market strategies by uncovering market share and average fuel throughput per site of the top five players in the market.

Understand how the service station network evolving and which players are opening new outlets as well as increasing forecourt shops and car washes.

Identify what strategies the key players have across their fuel and non- fuel offerings in terms of products sold, branding, promotions, partnerships and suppliers used.

Source: https://www.kenresearch.com/energy-and-utilities/oil/service-station-retailing-in-russia/142530-103.html

Contact Us:

Ken Research

Ankur Gupta, Head Marketing & Communications

ankur [@] kenresearch.com

+91-9015378249