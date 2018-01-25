Santamedical SM-165 Pulse Oximeter is a light weight and compact device which measures spO2 levels with pretty accuracy. Functioning on two AAA sized batteries, it gives good back up. Ease of use and universal nature of finger grip along with the reliability of the brand have already made it a bestseller on Walmart amongst other oximeters.

Pulse oximeter is the device used to measure oxygen saturation (spO2) of the hemoglobin. Indirectly it assesses the functionality of your respiratory system. This method of measuring spO2 does not involve any pricking or drawing of the blood sample. Simply putting the device on the finger tip or the ear lobe can tell you spO2 levels.

There are plenty pulse oximeters available in the market which have got different features and they vary in prices also. While choosing a pulse oximeter, you should keep in mind your requirements, the device’s features and the brand value. Santamedical Generation 2 SM-165 oxi Fingertip Pulse Oximeteris one such device from the house of Santamedical which has been a trusted name amongst other brands of health care products. The device works on two AAA sized batteries which last you through multiple uses. It can also give up to 30 hours of continuous monitoring. The device features a single button which makes it easy to use. The device is fitted with a large sized back lit display which is easy to read even from a distance. The finger grip of this oximeter can accommodate finger of any size. The device is lightweight and compact. It comes with a lanyard which makes it easy to be carried along while on the go.

Santamedical is an established name for its friendly customer support services and easy after sales services. The product is available on walmart and already a bestseller amongst oximeters. This device could especially be useful for high performance athletes and pilots who need to plan their work out schedules while monitoring their spO2 levels at the same time. So don’t just wait, order your device is before it runs out of stock.