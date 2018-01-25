The real estate company helps foreign nationals who are eyeing properties in and around Rockport. Its agents deliver accurate and comprehensive reports, as well as assistance in closing a sale.

[ROCKPORT, 1/25/2018]—Having built a solid reputation as a reliable real estate agency in Texas, Rockport Properties, Inc. is the go-to company for foreign nationals and out-of-the-country Americans who wish to purchase properties in the state. The firm facilitates overseas property transactions, providing international buyers with adequate information and assistance.

Foreigners’ Privilege to Own US Properties

While most countries consider citizenship as a requirement for buying land and properties in their territories, the United States allows foreign nationals to own property on US soil. It treats international real estate purchases like those of its own citizens.

This means that international buyers can take out a loan from American lenders to ease their expenses. They also need to give full identity disclosure and pay annual property taxes and other common fees, if applicable.

Data suggests that owning properties in the United States is appealing to many foreigners. The latest data from the National Association of Realtors (NAR) shows that the British and Canadians are the leading international buyers who purchased houses in the US for occasional use. The Chinese, meanwhile, used to lead the pack; but, recent laws in their homeland resulted in a marked decrease of Chinese real estate buyers in 2017.

Regardless of their nationality, foreigners interested in buying properties in Rockport and the nearby neighborhoods can do so with the help of Rockport Properties, Inc.

Buyers’ “Eyes” in the US

Ideally, buyers personally visit and inspect the property they want to buy. Buying real estate means investing, after all, so it only makes sense to determine if the property is truly worth the asking price.

Unfortunately, international buyers don’t always have this luxury. For this reason, Rockport Properties, Inc. offers its expertise in inspecting and appraising properties in Texas. Its agents serve as the buyers’ eyes and provide the latter with all the details about the properties they want to buy. Moreover, since they are well-versed in the local real estate laws, international clients can depend on the fact that their purchase will proceed smoothly.

About Rockport Properties, Inc.

Rockport Properties, Inc. is a premier real estate agency in Rockport, Texas. The company provides property listings on its website and assists home buyers and sellers in the area. It also purchases and sells condominiums, houses, land, and other properties in Rockport, Key Allegro, Fulton, and the Coastal Bend areas.

