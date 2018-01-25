The report on RFID Blood Monitoring System Market by by product type (systems and tags), by end user(blood banks and hospital blood centers) trends analysis and forecasts up to 2023 studies the market sizes, key trends and opportunities in the main geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World. According to the report the Global RFID Blood Monitoring System Market is projected to grow at a CAGR between 21% to 22% in terms of value over the period of 2017-2023. The growth in the world market is primarily driven by significant contribution by North America (Leading region) region to this market.

Radio frequency identification or RFID is a technology that enables the wireless transfer of data via electromagnetic fields. RFID circuits or tag are either self-powered or powered irregularly through radiation from a distance. RFID tags are attached to blood samples to ensure easy monitoring of the samples in hospitals, blood banks and diagnostic centers. RFID blood monitoring system includes blood refrigerators and freezers.

Market Insights

The global RFID blood monitoring system market is projected to grow with a CAGR of 21% to 22% over the forecast year 2017-2023. Increasing blood transfusions, increasing awareness among hospitals and blood banks in RFID-enabled blood storage, robust guidelines enabling use of RFID for blood monitoring and increasing incidence of chronic disease are the key factors driving the growth of this market. Furthermore, stringent government regulations and high initial cost associated with the installation and maintenance of RFID-enabled systems are the prime factors restraining the growth of this market. Moreover, growing adoption of RFID-based solutions for efficient blood monitoring due to which key vendors are pursuing organic growth strategies are expected to bring more opportunities to this market which in turn will further fuel the growth of this market.

Segments Covered:

The report segments the RFID blood monitoring system market by product type and end user. Market segmentation based on product type includes systems and tags. Moreover, the global RFID blood monitoring system market based on end users is segmented into blood banks and hospital blood centers.

Company Profiles

Biolog-id

Mediware Information System

Honeywell

Nordic ID

TAGSY RFID

Zebra Technologies Wave Mark

Log Tag

Terso Solutions

RFID Group

Solstice Medical LLC

Stanley Innerspace

Logi Tag and Mobile Aspects Inc.

Magellan Technologies

SATO Vicinity.

Key topics covered:

1. Preface

2. Executive Summary

3. Global RFID Blood Monitoring System Market Overview

4. Global RFID Blood Monitoring System Market: IGR Snapshots

5. Global RFID Blood Monitoring System market by Product type (USD Million) 2017 – 2023

6. Global RFID Blood Monitoring System market by End Users (USD Million) 2017 – 2023

7. Global RFID Blood Monitoring System Market Analysis, by Region (USD Million) 2017 – 2023

8. Company Profiles

