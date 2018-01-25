Leipzig, 25.01.2018: The Qlik Developer Group (QlikDevGroup) – a leader independent, international technical forum for Qlik expert developers, presents the 1st annual Qlik “Guru Day” on February 15th at “The Light” House of Friends Auditorium in Euston, London.

“Guru Day” provides Qlik developers with the opportunity to learn best practices, innovative deployment scenarios, and tips and tricks for maximizing the value of the Qlik Analytics platform through several highly focused technology presentations.

This event is co-sponsored by Sense Deep Dive – an international further education curriculum provider formed jointly by Qlik Elite Solution Provider akquinet and Qlik Implementation Partner TIQ Solutions in late 2017. Under the leadership of Qlik luminaries Konrad Mattheis (akquinet) and Ralf Becher (TIQ Solutions) Sense Deep Dive provides training content specifically addressing the global community of advanced Qlik Sense developers.

Following the February “Guru Day” session, Sense Deep Dive will also host the 3 day “Don”t Stay at the Surface, Follow us into the Deep” training event from March 16th-18th at Lingfield Park Resort near Gatwick Airport. Further information about this event can be found at http://www.sensedeepdive.com