Study on Preimplantation Genetic Testing Market by Infinium Global research is comprehensive presentation of qualitative and quantitative research to identify key trends, growth prospects, drivers, restraints and opportunities in the Global market. The report also deep dives into the sub-segments of Preimplantation Genetic Testing Market by products and services (reagents and consumables), technology (single-nucleotide polymorphism), procedure type (preimplantation genetic screening), application (HLA typing, x-linked disorders), end user (hospitals, diagnostic labs) through main geographies in the Global Market such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW. Browse through over 100 tables and figures to get complete view of the global and regional markets of Preimplantation Genetic Testing over the period of 2017 to 2023.

The report on Global Preimplantation Genetic Testing Market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period of 2017 to 2023. According to report the Global Preimplantation Genetic Testing Market is expected to grow at a CAGR between 9.5% and 10.0 % over the forecast period of 2017 – 2023.

Market Insights:

The report identified that Global Preimplantation Genetic Testing is driven by factors such as growing Public-Private Investments in the Field of Preimplantation Genetic Testing, Number of Fertility Clinics are increasing worldwide, Decreasing Fertility Rates, Technological Advancements, and High Risk of Chromosomal Abnormalities With Advancing Maternal Age. While the restraining factors include High Cost of Preimplantation Genetic Testing and Disapproving Government Regulations. Further, the report identifies the opportunities in the world market as Improving Healthcare Substructure, Growth Initiatives by Key Market Players and Developing Medical Tourism.

Segments Covered

The report on Global Preimplantation Genetic Testing Market covers the segments based on Products and Services, Technology, Procedure Type, Application and End User. The Products and Services of Preimplantation Genetic Testing include Reagents and Consumables, Software and Services and Instruments. The technology segment includes Single-Nucleotide Polymorphism, Next-Generation Sequencing, and Fluorescence in Situ Hybridization, Comparative Genomic Hybridization and Polymerase Chain Reaction. On the basis of Procedure Type the Global Preimplantation Genetic Testing Market is segmented as Preimplantation Genetic Screening, and Preimplantation Genetic Diagnosis. The Application segment includes Single Gene Disorders, HLA Typing, Structural Chromosomal Abnormalities, X-Linked Disorders, Aneuploidy and Gender Identification. On the basis of End User Hospitals, Diagnostic Labs, and Service Providers, Research Laboratories & Academic Institutes, Maternity Centers & Fertility Clinics.

Company profiles

Perkinelmer, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

ABBott Laboratories

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Oxford Gene Technology

Invicta Genetics

Emerson Electric Co.

Beijing Genomics Institute

Progenesis

Combimatrix Corporation

Key topics covered:

Preface

Executive summary

Global Preimplantation Genetic Testing Market Overview

IGR- Snapshots

Global Preimplantation Genetic Testing Market analysis, by Products and Services (USD million) 2017 – 2023

Global Preimplantation Genetic Testing Market analysis, by Technology (USD million) 2017 – 2023

Global Preimplantation Genetic Testing Market analysis, by Procedure Type (USD million) 2017 – 2023

Global Preimplantation Genetic Testing Market analysis, by End User (USD million) 2017 – 2023

Global Preimplantation Genetic Testing Market analysis, regional analysis (USD million) 2017 – 2023

Company profiles



