After the fantastic success of the first Plunet user conference in 2017, Plunet is already planning the next big TMS event: On May 24-25 2018, over 150 Plunet customers will meet to network and share their knowledge in Berlin.

The Plunet Summit is the event of the year for all translation agencies and language services that use Plunet solutions or are interested in TMS technologies and strategies. The Summit will take place at the beautiful Spreespeicher again, one of the most outstanding locations in the heart of the German capital.

Participants can look forward to an inspiring conference program. Exciting talks about efficient business and translation management, customer best practices, expert workshops, discussion rounds, networking sessions, and Plunet certifications for project managers are in preparation. And, of course, the legendary Plunet party!

Regular Summit updates and all program and ticket information can be found here: www.plunet-summit.com. Ticket sales start from the middle of February. The number of seats is limited, so we recommend booking early! To register for the newsletter and early bird ticket reminders, please enter your e-mail address here: http://bit.ly/PluSum18_newsletter

+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

Impressions of 2017:

“Plunet Summit has been the highlight of my year! Will definitely come again.”

Grigori Gazarian – Project Manager at Word Factor, Mexico

“Great summit. As an advanced user of Plunet, even I managed to learn some new tricks.”

Ian Barrow – Head of Technology at Conversis, United Kingdom

“Plunet Summit gave us a sneak peek to what’s coming up and a good opportunity to get acquainted with Plunet staff and other users. And it was fun!”

Katja Virtanen – CEO of Delingua Language Services, Finland

Organizer:

Plunet GmbH