NORTHVALE, NEW JERSEY, USA – New Yorker Electronics, a global electronic components distributor for 70 years, has announced it will now be a distributor for MoxiE Inductor Corporation. MoxiE Inductor Corporation is a manufacturer of inductors, chokes, coils, LAN magnetics, and transformers. MoxiE offers a vast inventory of power and transformer products used in lighting, professional audio, computing, industrial electronics, defense and power conversion applications.

MoxiE’s product line of magnetics components are widely recognized for their reliability, durability and performance however a major feature is its ability to drastically reduce lead times and costs on very popular components. New Yorker Electronics’ customers also benefit from MoxiE’s vast inventory of ISO-approved power and transformer products.

“We are excited to establish this new distribution partnership with New Yorker Electronics,” said Mark Casiello, Corporate Vice President of MoxiE Inductor Corporation. “We look forward to expanding the portfolio of MoxiE Inductor products for our customers on a global basis and New Yorker Electronics will be a key distribution partner for us.”

Under the agreement, customers have a new, reliable source for MoxiE Components. New Yorker Electronics has been distributing electronic components for over seven decades and is a highly certified mil-spec distributor.

“This means even more solutions for our customers from a quality source with a strong zero defect policy. Combined with our brand of personalized service that the giant distributors can’t match, this is a very beneficial arrangement for customers,” said Barry Slivka, President of New Yorker Electronics.

As a franchise distributor of MoxiE Inductor Corporation, New Yorker Electronics now supplies its full line of Chip Inductors, RJ45 Connectors, Power Inductors, LAN Transformers, Power Transformers, EMI/RFI Products, Inverter Transformers, Chokes, Current Sensors, Air Coils, plus audio magnetic products and audio transformers, and more.