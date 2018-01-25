Semiconductor IP centers are utilized as a part of different application portions, for example, organizing innovations, telecom framework, mobiles and tablets, and PC and peripherals to spare vital plan time and consumption. What’s more, these IP centers have entered into new application segments including medicinal, modern, safeguard, car, and aviation to address expanding reliance on advanced and complex electronic frameworks. IP is basic in enhancing outline efficiency for cutting edge level plan forms and along these lines has extensive potential in the semiconductor market.

Innovation move goes about as a noteworthy test for the development of the semiconductor IP market as another innovation is probably going to enter the market in each jump and break the balance, and IP sellers need to restart their innovative work for each up and coming and new innovation. Multiplication of mobiles and tablets is relied upon to open up new development open doors for the semiconductor IP industry by virtue of developing interest for duo core and quad-core processors. The approach of octa-core processors for PDAs is relied upon to offer new roads for the worldwide semiconductor IP market. IP is basic in enhancing outline profitability for cutting edge level plan forms and along these lines has significant potential in the semiconductor market.

A semiconductor IP is a reusable unit of logic or cell, which is intellectual property of one party. These semiconductor IP cores can be licensed to a third party or can be owned by a single party. Semiconductor IP cores are used as building blocks within Application Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) designs and Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) logic designs. Semiconductor IP is critical for design and implementation of complex system ICs. As the design becomes more complex, a greater number of semiconductor IPs are embedded into an IC design. Semiconductor IP has become a vital part of the electronic design process since it helps to reduce IC development costs, accelerates time-to-market, reduces time-to-volume, and increases end-product value. It helps organizations to bridge the design gap.

An advantage of semiconductor intellectual property is that it enables manufacturers to design chips faster by making use of existing blocks. Semiconductor intellectual property cores improve the quality of devices and enhance the efficiency of the final product. Rising demand for reduced design and manufacturing costs across the world have resulted in the growth of the semiconductor intellectual property market. A restraint of the global semiconductor intellectual property market is the detection of infringement of patented technologies. As a result, most companies in the market have changed their long-term licensing contracts to medium-term and short-term ones.

Semiconductor intellectual property cores are used to enhance the quality of devices and increase the efficiency of products. Semiconductor intellectual property allows manufacturers to design chips faster using existing blocks. Growing demand for reduced design and manufacturing costs across the world have resulted in the growth of the semiconductor intellectual property market. Similarly, growing adoption of modern system on chips (SOC) designs and rising adoption of outsourcing of semiconductor components are expected to drive the market for semiconductor intellectual property. With the increasing adoption of semiconductor intellectual property, many IP vendors are focusing on delivering customized specifications according to demand. IP vendors are divided into IP developers and licensors and open source IP vendors. IP vendors provide semiconductor IP to manufacturers to reduce their labor cost of developing elementary components of devices. Thus, the growing presence of third-party IP vendors and increase in licensing of software with semiconductor IP by several key players is projected to drive market expansion during the forecast period.

The semiconductor IP market is segmented on the basis of design IP, IP source, vertical, and region. The semiconductor IP market by design IP is further segmented into processor IP, interface IP,

memory IP, and other. Based on IP source, the market is segmented as royalty and licensing. The market on the basis of vertical is segmented into consumer electronics, telecom, industrial, automotive, commercial, and others. On the basis of geography, the semiconductor IP market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America. The report also provides country level analysis for each of the segments. The U.S., Canada, Germany, Italy, France, U.K., China, Japan, India, Saudi Arabia, Africa, Brazil, and Argentina are the countries included in the market study of semiconductor IP.

The semiconductor IP market has a large number of small and large players. Many new players are entering the market in order to meet the rising demand for less expensive and highly reliable end-products with more sophisticated features. Meanwhile, well-established players are looking for suitable opportunities to acquire other IP companies to strengthen their position in the market.

Some of the key players in the semiconductor IP market include Arm, Synopsys, Cadence, Imagination, Lattice Semiconductor, Ceva, Rambus, Mentor Graphics, eMemory Technology Inc., and Sonics.

