Heidelberg, Germany – January 24, 2018. Molecular Health, pioneer in data- and analytics-driven precision medicine expands its efforts to establish collaborations in the Arabic precision-medicine scene.

In cooperation with strategic partners, which include some of the world”s most renown laboratories, universities, and organizations, Molecular Health starts to bring its technology (Dataome®) and products also to Arabian countries.”Strategic partnerships and collaborations are essential for us to grow, as our regional partners enable us to efficiently bring our products to market,” says Friedrich von Bohlen, Chief Executive Officer, speaking of Molecular Health Guide® (MH Guide).

MH Guide is a treatment decision-support product for physicians, hospitals and diagnostic laboratories. It is registered as in-vitro diagnostic medical device (IVD) in Europe and is CE-compliant with European regulations. MH Guide includes all steps of the clinical genomics workflow in oncology, from raw sequencing data to generating an interactive, editable medical report. It is the first product of its kind in Germany to be reimbursed by public health insurances. In future, precise and individual approaches in oncological therapy will play an even more important role in diagnosing and treating patients. As tumors become increasingly better genetically characterized and understood, patients very likely will benefit from such highly targeted approaches prior to treatment.

To learn more about Molecular Health visit our website (http://www.molecularhealth.com/eu), our facebook channel (https://www.facebook.com/MolecularHealth/) or experience an MH Guide demo at our booth in Dubai, UAE, at the International Convention and Exhibition Centre, German pavilion, stand number Z3.H12.

For Arabic speaking people, the company has launched a patient site: www.molecularhealth.com/ae/patients (http://www.molecularhealth.com/ae/patients) as well as a site for professionals: www.molecularhealth.com/ae (http://www.molecularhealth.com/ae).