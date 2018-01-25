Bahrain economy is dominated by the industrial sector, which contributed approximately 52.4% to the total GDP in 2015. Manufacturing is the major contributing 16.8% of GDP. Bahrain’s government has the new National Development Plan, Vision 2030 with the main goal of restructuring the country’s economic infrastructure and diversifying the economy away from oil and gas. The non-oil sectors such as retail sector, healthcare sector, education, residential housing, and banking and financial sector is expected to drive economic growth during the forecast period. The new pipeline project between Bahrain and Saudi Arabia boost the economy of Bahrain.

Lucintel, a leading global management consulting and market research firm, has analyzed the political, economic, social, technological, legal, and environmental factors of Bahrain and has come up with a comprehensive research report, “PESTLE Analysis of Bahrain 2016”. This report provides an analysis of the Bahrain economy from historical, current, and future perspectives. SWOT analysis, scenario analysis, and risk analysis of Bahrain is also included in the report. The report also includes forecast for Bahrain’s economic growth through 2021.

The report highlights various drivers and challenges which have influence on investment decisions in the economy. The political system of Bahrain lies within the framework of a constitutional monarchy. Bahrain has strong international assessments of the business environment. Bahrain has well-educated workforce, leading to skilled labor pool that is beneficial for the techno-based industries, such as telecom, IT, automobile, and business services. The country, however, is facing social challenges that include increasing crime rate, which is raising the level of corruption. Bahrain is highly dependent on its oil revenue, which is one of the main challenges. If oil prices decline, it directly affects the country’s GDP. The other challenge for Bahrain is low R&D investment. Another challenge for Bahrain has to depend on other countries for food because Bahrain has very low agriculture productivity.

