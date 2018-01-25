Sambandh-A journey from germination to blossoming in the quest of world class customer service

• Complete range of excavators &mining machines for Indian consumers

• Unmatched reliability and uncompromised durability for 15 Years in India

• Designed for better fuel efficiency, increased viability and unparalleled comfort

• Supported by the world class R&D, best service network with over 50 touch points in India

Pithampur, India, 22 January 2018 – LiuGong India, a subsidiary of Guangxi LiuGong Machinery–one of the world’s largest manufacturers of wheel loaders proudly announces completion of its 15 years business in India with a gala celebration for business partners, supporters and media. Committed to embrace the “Make in India” campaign by initiatives and new offerings to the Indian market, LiuGong machines are designed to meet any challenge, any day.

This celebration is also part of LiuGong’s 60th Anniversary global tour which was announced last November.

Mr. Wu Song, Managing Director, LiuGong India said on the occasion, “It has been an incredible journey and we are proud to celebrate memories, experiences & our successes. We express our gratitude to all our patrons for their continuous support & commitment which has helped us develop and evolve as market leaders in the construction equipment sector.”

To embrace the ‘Make in India’ campaign and generate better local employment opportunities, an additional investment of 5 Million USD, has been invested to enhance the production capacity at LiuGong’s factory in Pithampur. The Company’s manpower is likely to increase by 40% over the next 2-3 years; generating more manpower from Indian to support the motto of ‘Skill India Mission’.

Like all LiuGong machines, LiuGong India’s machines are designed and tested to operate in the toughest conditions. The machines made in India are well tested for the local conditions. World class components are used in the equipment including engines, transmission axle, cylinders and control valves; from renowned manufacturers like Cummins, ZF & Kawasaki. LiuGong machines adopt proven technologies to thrive in the most rigorous conditions of India, making them – highly efficient, durable, simple to run, easy to service and cost-efficient!

##

Appendix: Key Milestones of LiuGong India

• 2002: India’s first purchase of LiuGong construction equipment. Fourteen units of wheel loaders were delivered to the iron ore mines at Goa. These machines have performed more than working 30,000 hours and are still working.

• 2007: First 1,000 units of construction equipment were sold. LiuGong India Pvt. Ltd. (LIPL) was founded, corporate office is at New Delhi.

• 2008: Foundation of Pithampur manufacturing plant was laid. The premises cover more than forty-four acres of land and has the capacity to manufacture 3,000 units of wheel loaders and motor graders annually.

• 2009: Rolled out the first MADE IN INDIA wheel loader from the Pithampur factory.

• 2011: Launched construction vehicles that adhered to the local government regulations– BS-III.

• 2012: Expanded product line to include manufacturing of LiuGong’s 414 motor grader.

• 2013: Introduced new variant in 3 tonne wheel loader 836 BS-III

• 2014: Created a new segment with 2 tonne wheel loader 818 BS-III

• 2016: Launched 922D heavy duty excavator.

• 2016: Launched next generation wheel loader 856H

• 2017: Launched all NEW 921D I excavator & 611 compactor

About LiuGong

For nearly 60 years, LiuGong Machinery Corporation has been a global leader in construction equipment manufacturing industry. As a global player, LiuGong has increased their presence to more than 137 countries with 20 manufacturing plants & 9 subsidiaries worldwide.

LiuGong has joint ventures with both Cummins and ZF, who are the pioneers for manufacturing engines and transmission respectively. LiuGong has evolved to become one of the fastest growing, global, CE companies in the world offering a full line of extreme duty, intuitive machines for construction equipment owners constantly challenged to do more with less. LiuGong delivers opportunity to its employees, quality products and services to its customers, financial success to its investors, and community support in the regions it serves. Among its latest innovations, LiuGong has launched the world’s first vertical lift wheel loader.

About LiuGong India

LiuGong India has its state of art manufacturing facility supported by a R&D Centre & Training Centre in Pithampur (Madhya Pradesh). Having more than 4,000 LiuGong machines working successfully, in road construction, mining, hydropower and pipe handling, for India’s most prestigious companies and having continuous repeat orders is a testament to the excellence of LiuGong’s products.

With corporate offices at Delhi, Kolkata, and Chennai, 20 dealerships with more than 50 customer touch points across India including Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh & Sri Lanka, spare parts warehousing in Chennai & Indore and its manufacturing, R & D and training centers in Pithampur. LiuGong India is ready to ensure its customers are supported anywhere, anytime.

####

For further information, please visit-http://www.liugong.com/en_in/