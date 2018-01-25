The latest report on Cell-based Assays Market by Infinium global research gives complete coverage of the Cell-based Assays Market by products and services (consumables, software, services), applications (drug discovery, basic research, predictive toxicology and others), end user (contract research organizations, academic & government institutions and others) in terms of key trends, market size, forecast and CAGR growth over the period of 2017 to 2023. In addition, the study covers deep dive into key product and applications trends in the regional markets of Cell-based Assays such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America over the short run and long run.

The report on Global Cell-based Assays Market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period of 2017 to 2023. According to report the Global Cell-based Assays Market is expected to grow at a CAGR between 8.0% and 8.5 % over the forecast period of 2017 – 2023. The Global market size was USD 11.3 billion in 2015.

Market Insights:

The report identified that Global Cell-based Assays is driven by factors such as Growing Drug Discovery Activity, Increasing Incidence of Chronic Diseases, and Growing Preference for Cell-Based Assays. While the restraining factors include High Cost of Cell-based Assays Deployment and instruments. Further, the report identifies the opportunities in the world market as Emerging Markets in Asian countries.

Segments Covered

The report on Global Cell-based Assays Market covers the segments based on Products and Services, Applications, and End User. The Products and Services of Cell-based Assays include Instruments, Consumables, Software and Services. The applications segment includes Drug Discovery, Basic Research, Predictive Toxicology, ADME Studies and Other Applications. On the basis of End User Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Contract Research Organizations, Academic & Government Institutions and Other End Users.

Company profiles

Perkinelmer, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Becton, Dickinson and Company

General Electric Company

Merck KGaA

Danaher Corporation (Ab Sciex LLC)

Charles River Laboratories, Inc.

Cisbio Bioassays

Promega Corporation

Cell Biolabs, Inc.

Key topics covered:

1. Preface

2. Executive summary

3. Global Cell-based Assays Market Overview

4. IGR- Snapshots

5. Global Cell-based Assays Market analysis, by Products and Services (USD million) 2017 – 2023

6. Global Cell-based Assays Market analysis, by Applications (USD million) 2017 – 2023

7. Global Cell-based Assays Market analysis, by End User (USD million) 2017 – 2023

8. Global Cell-based Assays Market analysis, regional analysis (USD million) 2017 – 2023

