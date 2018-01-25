The latest report on Clinical Trials Management Systems Market by Infinium global research gives complete coverage of the Clinical Trials Management Systems Market by type (hardware, software, services), delivery mode (cloud-based, web based, on-premise), end user (pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, clinical research organizations, healthcare providers) in terms of key trends, market size, forecast and CAGR growth over the period of 2017 to 2023. In addition, the study covers deep dive into key product and applications trends in the regional markets of Clinical Trials Management Systems such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America over the short run and long run.

The global market for Clinical Trials Management Systems (CTMS) was valued at around USD 734.8 million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD 1,834.2 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of around 14.2% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2023. CTMS is a software system used by biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries to manage clinical trials in clinical research. The system maintains and manages planning, performing and reporting functions, along with participant contact information, tracking deadlines and milestones. Often, a clinical trial management system provides data to a business intelligence system, which acts as a digital dashboard for trial managers.

During the early phases of clinical trials, when the number of patients and tests are small, in-house or home-grown program are usually used to handle and analyze their patient data. In later phases, data volumes and complexity grown significantly, forcing various organizations to adopt more comprehensive software. Available software includes budgeting, patient management, compliance with government regulations project management, financials, patient management and recruitment, investigator management, regulatory compliance and compatibility with other systems such as electronic data capture and adverse event reporting systems. VOXCE is the first open source clinical trial management framework and CTMS to offer truly complete control of data collection, operations and analysis, providing the ability to manage patients from enrollment to withdraw, conduct multicenter clinical trials and research projects from inception to market or bedside on a global scale, manage data operations, etc.

