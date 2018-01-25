Online marketing agency Improve & Grow, LLC is pleased to announce the hiring of digital marketing specialist Annie Shoemaker.

Shoemaker will serve as the company’s digital outreach specialist. Her role includes providing clients with digital outreach as well as content creation to help increase traffic, leads and conversions to clients’ web sites.

Shoemaker is certified in inbound marketing and growth driven design. She attended Lebanon Valley College and Millersville University and has a degree in marketing.

Her diverse creative and marketing background includes user experience design, graphic and web design and content development.

“With these skills, she is able to analyze, communicate and creatively craft content that will help our clients win big by improving their organic traffic and conversions,” Improve & Grow owner and president Carl Lefever said.

Shoemaker and her fiancé, Philip, enjoy trying new restaurants, traveling and spending time with friends and family.

She joins a team of online marketing entrepreneurs with real business experience in sales, marketing and operations. Team members collaborate with each other to help small to medium sized businesses achieve profitable growth through optimized online marketing.

“Our work in leadership roles in a variety of businesses lets us focus in on what’s important to business owners,” Lefever said. “We are passionate about making sure our clients achieve results.”

Improve & Grow offers potential customers a free, one-hour discovery call during which the marketing agency learns about the business, its online marketing performance and future online marketing goals. The call gives companies a chance to hear insights relevant to their business goals and information on how its online marketing specialists can help them achieve their goals.

For more information on Improve & Grow and its experienced staff, visit its website at https://improveandgrow.com or call 717-553-2274.

CONTACT:

Carl Lefever

Company: Improve & Grow, LLC

Address: 312 E. Walnut St., Suite D, Lancaster, PA 17602

Phone: 717.553.2274

Email: carl@improveandgrow.com

Website: https://improveandgrow.com