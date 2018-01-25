At the turn of the year, Thomas Tomakidi (56) has taken over as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Huf Hülsbeck & Fürst GmbH & Co. KG in Velbert. He succeeds Ulrich Hülsbeck (70), who is going to chair the Supervisory Board.

In his long-term work as CEO Hülsbeck established the expansion of the automotive supplier currently operating 24 companies around the world. It is up to his merits having enlarged the product portfolio for car access, security and immobilization systems by mechatronic, electronic and telematics systems. For many years Hülsbeck also engaged in associations in Germany. He initiated the foundation of the industry cluster “Die Schlüsselregion e.V.” (The Key Region) which is targeting at increasing the attractiveness of the companies in the area Velbert/Heiligenhaus as suppliers of locking and security systems and as employers. This also includes the foundation of the Campus Heiligenhaus of University Bochum.

Thomas Tomakidi joined Huf in 2001 and has been a member of the Huf Group Management for eleven years. The graduated engineer has been responsible for product development, quality, purchasing and sales as well as the set-up of subsidiaries during the past years. With the change in top management Huf also restructured its organization. Three of the six new business units as well as central departments e.g. purchasing, sales, quality, innovations and product development report to Tomakidi. Further members of the management are Johann Palluch and Dr. Florian Hesse. Palluch who has worked for Huf for more than 17 years is responsible for global Operations of the 25 production locations. Dr. Hesse, who joined Huf three years ago, looks after two business units and departments such as finance, IT and personnel. “By handing over responsibilities to experienced colleagues in the management we emphasis on continuity and progressive realignment”, says Ulrich Hülsbeck.

In 2017 Huf Group achieved a turnover of about 1,4 billion Euros employing around 8000 people.