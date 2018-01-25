The report on Hearing aids Market by product, segment (behind-the-ear, in-the-ear and receiver-in-ear) trends analysis and forecasts up to 2023 studies the market sizes, key trends and opportunities in the main geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World. According to the report the Global Hearing aids Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of between 4.5% and 5.0% in terms of value over the period of 2017-2023. The growth in the world market is primarily driven by significant contribution by North America (Leading region) region to this market.

Infinium Global Research has added a new industry research report on Global Hearing aids Market. A hearing aid is used to improve sound waves that support people with hearing loss. Microphone, amplifier, and speaker are the key component present in the hearing aid. The microphone receives the sound waves and converts it into electronic signal. The amplifier reproduces this signal and sends them to speaker that is place in the device.

Market Insights

The global hearing aids market was sized over USD 5.15 billion in 2015. The global Hearing aids market is projected to grow with a CAGR between 4.5% and 5.0% during 2017-2023. Growing number of patients with hearing loss, technological advancements in hearing aids sector, increased use of binaural fittings are the key factor driving the growth of global hearing aids market. Moreover, Lack of awareness and social stigma, high cost of hearing aids, recompense issues and competition from cochlear Implants are the key factors restraining the growth of this market. Growing potential offered by emerging countries, Innovation in Design, and introduction of directional microphones are likely to bring more opportunities to this market.

Segments Covered:

The report segments the hearing aids market by product and by region. Market segmentation based on product include behind-the-ear, in-the-ear, and receiver-in-ear. Behind-the-ear are specially recommended for children, as they grow they need changes in hearing devices.

Key topics covered:

