Market Scenario:

The Global Video Surveillance Market is expected to register a very high CAGR of about 18% during the forecast period. Video surveillance means the observation of activity or changes in environment from a distance with the help of electronic equipment such as CCTV cameras on a real-time basis. The information received through these devices can also be stored for later use. Significant advancement in technology plays a major role in the growth and development in the Video Surveillance Market. Cloud based Video Surveillance has also become increasingly popular among the end users across the globe. Heavy investment in R&D and technological development has resulted in high quality products with increased efficiency. Developed networking services and increasing need of public safety is expected to drive the market. Moreover, the smart city projects are one of the biggest prospects for the implementation of video surveillance in the coming years.

Regional Analysis of Video Surveillance Market:

Asia-Pacific region has been the dominating the global video surveillance market since the past couple of years and will be growing in a similar fashion over the forecast period by 2022. This high growth is attributed to the high level of security concerns and increasing adoption of such systems. This growth is highly attributed to the rising security demands for public safety and also in the commercial sector for business intelligence. Significant increase in the terror groups’ activities as across the globe beckons the need of increased security for the common individuals. Additional measure taken by institutes and individuals resulting in high demand for security systems to reduce robberies and theft is inducing demand in this market. This growth is primarily attributed to the vast deployment of video surveillance equipments and projects in India and China among others. With the U.S. being one of the fastest adopters of technologies, North America constitutes the biggest market share after Asia-Pacific.

Study Objectives of Video Surveillance Market:

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the Video Surveillance market.

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth.

To analyze the Video Surveillance market based porter’s five force analysis etc.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW).

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.

To provide country level analysis of the market for segment on the basis of type, application, end -users and region.

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the Video Surveillance.

Key Players

Business expansion and partnership & collaboration are strategies taken on by the industry leaders so that they can expand their business extensively in the potential markets. The key players in the Video Surveillance Market are: Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co.,Axis Communications AB (Sweden), B Ltd. (China), Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co., Ltd. (China), (South Korea), Nice Systems, Limited (Israel), and Infinova Corporation (U.S.). FLIR Systems Inc. (U.S.), Honeywell Security Group (U.S.), Avigilon Corporation (Canada)

Segments:

The Video Surveillance market can be segmented on the basis of application: Infrastructure, Comercial, Institutional, and Defense. On the basis of components the market can be categorized into equipment, software, and services. The equipment market has been further sub-divided into types namely cameras, monitors, and storage systems.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 MARKET INTRODUCTION

1.1 INTRODUCTION

1.2 SCOPE OF STUDY

1.2.1 RESEARCH OBJECTIVE

1.2.2 ASSUMPTIONS

1.2.3 LIMITATIONS

1.3 MARKET STRUCTURE

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1 RESEARCH NETWORK COMPONENTS SOFTWARE

2.2 PRIMARY RESEARCH

2.3 SECONDARY RESEARCH

2.4 FORECAST MODEL

2.4.1 MARKET DATA COLLECTION, ANALYSIS & FORECAST

2.4.2 MARKET SIZE ESTIMATION

3 MARKET DYNAMICS

3.1 INTRODUCTION

3.2 MARKET DRIVERS

3.3 MARKET CHALLENGES

3.4 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES

3.5 MARKET RESTRAINTS

4 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

5 MARKET FACTOR ANALYSIS

5.1 PORTER’S FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

5.2 SUPPLY CHAIN ANALYSIS

6 VIDEO SURVEILLANCE MARKET, BY SEGMENTS

6.1 INTRODUCTION

6.2 MARKET STATISTICS

6.2.1 BY COMPONENTS

6.2.1.1 HARDWARE

6.2.1.1.1 CAMERAS

6.2.1.1.2 MONITOR

6.2.1.1.3 STORAGE SYSTEM

6.2.1.2 SOFTWARE

6.2.1.3 SERVICE

6.2.2 BY APPLICATION

6.2.2.1 INFRASTRUCTURE

6.2.2.2 COMMERCIAL

6.2.2.3 INSTITUTIONAL

