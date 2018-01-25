Tissue is a group of similar cells that can perform similar functions. There are different types of cells found in different organs, all tissues are surrounded by non-living intercellular material called matrix. Tissue diagnostics (https://marketresearch.biz/report/tissue-diagnostics-market/)is used to determine the presence or absence of cancer. The major types of tissue diagnosis, includes, Haematoxylin and Eosin (H&E), Immunohistochemistry (IHC), and In-situ hybridization in which immunohistochemistry (IHC) is the most popular tissue diagnostics method.

High prevalence rate of cancer, coupled with increasing incidence of chronic diseases in developed and developing countries are key factors driving growth of the global tissue diagnostics market. In addition, continuous development in equipment used for tissue diagnostics, and increasing health awareness among the general population are major factors expected to fuel growth to the global tissue diagnostics market.

However, high cost of tissue diagnostic instruments is a key factor restraining growth of the global tissue diagnostics market. Additionally, lack of awareness about tissue diagnostics in emerging economies, coupled with low disposable income in many parts of the world are major factors expected to hamper growth of the global tissue diagnostics market over the forecast period.

The tissue diagnostics market has been segmented on the basis of type, end-user, and region. On the basis of region, into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

North America is a dominant player in the global tissue diagnostics market and accounts for highest market share in terms of revenue as compared to that of markets in other regions. This can be attributed to well-established pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry, increasing number of research activities, presence of leading medical diagnostics manufacturers, and increase in number of patients suffering from cancers. Europe accounts for second highest revenue share contribution to the global tissue diagnostics market followed by markets in Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa respectively. The market in Asia Pacific is projected to have fastest growth in terms of revenue, owing to increase in number of patients suffering from chronic diseases, and increase in government initiatives for the improvement of healthcare facilities in the region.

Prominent players in the global tissue diagnostics market include, Abbott Laboratories, Sigma-Aldrich Co. LLC, Agilent Technologies, BioGenex, Becton Dickinson & Co., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Roche Diagnostics, Danaher Corporation, Genomic Health Inc., GE Healthcare, and AutoGenomics.