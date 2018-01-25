Market Scenario

Specialty papers are one of the special grades of paper. They have special characteristics and properties and are designed for certain end user. Sometimes, normal papers are converted into specialty paper by the use of chemicals. The growing trend of the online shopping in both developed and developing countries, is driving the demand of specialty paper market. Growing demand of specialty paper from food & beverages sector also has a positive influence on the market growth. However, growing the trends of plastic packaging which is more sustainable compared with paper, is the factor that may hamper the growth of market.

Global specialty papers market is projected to reach USD 28.73 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2017 to 2023.

Study Objectives of Global Specialty Papers Market

• To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next five years of various segments and sub-segments of the global specialty papers market

• To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth

• To analyze the global specialty papers market based on various tools such as Price Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies, North America, Europe, APAC, & Rest of the World (ROW) and their countries

• To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective

• To provide country level analysis of the market segmented, by type, by material, by applications, and by regions

• To provide strategic profiling of the key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

• To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the specialty papers market

Regional Analysis of Global Specialty papers Market

European region dominates the global specialty papers market, mainly due to growth in food & beverages sector. Europe is expected to contribute significantly during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the fastest pace during the forecast period. Growth in industrialization and urbanization in this region, is the primary factor that increases the demand of specialty papers market.

Key Players

The key players of global specialty papers market are Nippon Paper Group, Inc. (Japan), Domtar Corporation (Canada), Mondi Plc (Austria), Sappi Limited. (South Africa), Stora Enso Oyj (Finland), Munksjo Corporation (Sweden), Kanzaki Specialty Papers Inc. (U.S.), International Paper Company (U.S.), Robert Wilson Paper Corporation (U.S.), and Griff Paper and Film (U.S.).

Target Audience

• Manufacturing Organizations

• Distributors & Suppliers

• Government as well as Independent Regulatory Authorities

• Research Institute / Education Institute

• Potential Investors

Product Analysis

• Product matrix which gives a detailed comparison of the market for different recycled product types

Additional Information

• Regulatory Landscape

• Pricing Analysis

• Macroeconomic Indicators

Geographic Analysis

• Geographical analysis across 15 countries

Company Information

• Profiling of 10 key market player

• In-depth analysis including SWOT analysis, and strategy information of related to report title

• Competitive landscape including emerging trends adopted by major companies

The report for Global Specialty Papers Market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

