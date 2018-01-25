A latest insightful report based on orthopedic digit implants titled “Orthopedic Digit Implants Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2017 – 2026” has recently been added into the repository of Market Research Report Search Engine (MRRSE). According to the report, the global orthopedic digit implants market will grow at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period.

According to the report, the demand for orthopedic digit implants is growing on account of rising preference for minimally invasive procedures. Increasing geriatric population around the world, along with increase in the prevalence of rheumatoid arthritis are also contributing to the growth of the orthopedic digit implants market. These digit implants are finding widespread application in the fields of oncology and traumatology. Although the outlook on orthopedic digit implants market remains positive, challenges associated with regulatory approvals, combined with limited medical insurance coverage are likely to provide an impetus to the adoption.

The report offers a detailed region-wise analysis, highlighting the fastest-growing and sluggish growing markets. According to the report, Latin America continues to be one of the fastest growing markets for orthopedic digit implants, and manufacturers can expect a plethora of opportunities in this market. In addition to North America, the other key region that is fuelling demand for orthopedic digit implants is Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ). The growth of the market in APEJ is linked to revamps in healthcare infrastructure. Years of economic development has led to the emergence of a strong middle class in many countries of APEJ. This middle class population expects high-quality care and has the means to spend on that. Manufacturers looking to foray into emerging markets can look forward to slew of opportunities in APEJ.

The report also offers segmentation on the basis of material type, and projects that nitinol will remain the most lucrative throughout the assessment period. In contrast, silicon pyrocarbon currently accounts for low revenue share of the market, but is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

For its readers, the report examines the competition landscape and profiles some of the key players operating in the global market. The companies are profiled in terms of company overview, product overview, key financials, recent developments and SWOT analysis. Some of the major players in this market are Wright Medical Group N.V., Integra LifeSciences Corporation, TEIJIN NAKASHIMA MEDICAL CO., LTD., Stryker Corporation, DePuy Orthopaedics, Inc. (Johnson & Johnson), VILEX IN TENNESSEE, INC., Acumed LLC, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc and Merete Medical.

