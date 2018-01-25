Recently a new study based on low code development platform titled “Low Code Development Platform Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017 – 2025” has been submitted to the database of Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE). According to the report, a CAGR of 54.5% is estimated to be exhibited by the global low code development platform market during the forecast period from 2017 to 2025. As per the report, in 2015, this market was evaluated for US$ 1,647.0 Mn in value.

According to the report, the growth of the low code development market is driven by surging adoption of these solutions is growing in application development and delivery. The delivery of complex and high-stakes projects can be carried out seamlessly by adopting low code development platforms. The growing confidence among project managers on the feasibility and effectiveness of low code development platforms is likely to boost market growth during the assessment period. In addition to high-stakes projects, the adoption of low code development is also growing in small and medium businesses.

North America, led by the US, continues to be the largest market for low code development globally. The region accounts for nearly 40% revenue share of the market, and it is projected that the region will continue to maintain a dominant share throughout the forecast period. In addition to North America, adoption is also surging in Asia Pacific, where emerging economies such as China and India are fuelling demand.

According to the report, there has been a steady increase in the adoption of mobile-first app platform globally. The adoption of mobile-first app platform in both developed and emerging economies is likely to provide an impetus to growth of the market during the assessment period. By deployment type, hybrid cloud is likely to remain one of the most important segments throughout the forecast period. The surging adoption of mobile-first app platform, along with general purpose platform is projected to create significant opportunities for vendors during the assessment period.

For its readers, the report examines the competition landscape in the global market and profiles some of the key players operating in the global low code development platform market. The companies are profiled in terms of company overview, company financials, recent developments, SWOT analysis and strategic overview. Some of the major players in global low code development platform market are AgilePoint, Bizagi Appian Corporation, Caspio, Inc., Mendix, OutSystems, MatsSoft Inc., Salesforce.com, Inc., Microsoft Corporation and Google Inc.

