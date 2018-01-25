Adoption of in-flight Wi-Fi services is growing among both domestic and international carriers, according to a new research report added to the database of Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE). The report titled “Global Market Study on In-Flight Wi-Fi: North America Expected to Remain the Most Attractive Regional Market Through 2025” projects the global in-flight Wi-Fi market to grow at a CAGR of 13.5% through 2025. The report also projects that North America will be the largest in-flight Wi-Fi market during the assessment period.

According to the report, adoption of Wi-Fi services in flights is growing as passengers desire to stay connected has been complemented with the innovation in technology. The innovation in the Ka band and SSB band has made it possible for airline carriers to offer quality Wi-Fi services without interfering with the operations and safety of the flight. The use of in-flight Wi-Fi is subjected to government regulations, and in the last few years, regulations have become less stringent in many countries. This has led to further adoption of in-flight Wi-Fi services in airlines.

As per the report, North America is the largest market for in-flight Wi-Fi services globally. The North America has one of the most comprehensive airline infrastructure around the world, and the R&D centers are quite formidable in the region. The market in North America is led by the US, whereas Canada accounts for miniscule revenue share of the global market. The report projects North America to grow at a 14% CAGR through 2025, growing nearly three times in value during the assessment period. In addition to North America, Asia Pacific is likely to emerge as one of the lucrative markets for in-flight Wi-Fi during the assessment period. The market in Asia Pacific is likely to be driven by growth in China and India, where a number of domestic airline carriers have cropped up in the recent past.

Vendors in the in-flight Wi-Fi services market are focusing on offering high quality services without compromising on the security of the aircraft. Also, vendors have to meet the existing regulations on use of Wi-Fi services in the flights, which has meant that entry into this market is quite challenging. The report profiles some of the leading names in the market including Honeywell International Inc., ThinKom Solutions Inc., Panasonic Corporation, Thales Group, Gogo LLC, ViaSat Inc., Global Eagle Entertainment Inc., SITA, Kymeta Corporation, and Echostar Corporation.

