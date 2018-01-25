Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) has been serving as an active source to cater intelligent research report to enlighten both readers and investors. This research study titled “Gluten Free Food Market“

Request a Free Sample Report @ https://www.mrrse.com/sample/1430

Gluten free food has created a new revenue stream in the food and beverage industry. Known to have the ability to lower cholesterol levels, ease digestive issues, and less fattening, gluten free food is seeing an increased demand amongst health conscious consumers. The gluten-free foods market has also been receiving a significant boost from the unique marketing strategies being adopted by manufacturers who are positioning these products as healthy and natural, thereby luring a large pool of the weight-conscious population.

These market drivers are expected to create an opportunity worth reach US$4.8 bn by the end of 2021 from US$2.84 bn in 2014. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.7% between 2015 and 2021. The product innovation brought in by bakers by selling gluten free items that taste and look the same as non-gluten free products are also augmenting the overall market. Thus, the growing demand for gluten free bakery products is expected to make a generous contribution to the revenues of the overall gluten free food market.

View Complete Report with Table of Content @ https://www.mrrse.com/gluten-free-products-market

Better Awareness about Health Benefits of Gluten Free Food Keeps North America in the Lead

As of 2014, North America accounted for a 23.2% share of the overall market. This share will continue to increase at a swift pace as this regional market is expected to rise at a CAGR of 11.4% from 2015 to 2021. The unprecedented growth of the gluten free food in North America will be due to the burgeoning demand for gluten free bakery items amongst the weight-conscious consumers. Furthermore, the higher level of awareness about benefits of gluten free food amongst overall consumers as compared other region will also propel this market in the near future.

The high cases of celiac disease registered in the U.S. will be yet another factor responsible for the rise of this market in North America. Citing this health concern, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has set parameters for food that will be labeled as gluten free to avert the chances of consumers being misled by information printed on food packets.

Send an Inquiry @ https://www.mrrse.com/enquiry/1430

Gluten Free Bakery Products Remain Most Popularly Consumed Food Items

Out of all the products available in the global gluten free food market, the bakery products segment is expected to witness a robust growth pattern. The dependency on bakery items and a wide range of bakery items available through a sprawling network of retailers will be responsible for the rise of this segment. The gluten free bakery segment is expected to progress at a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period. Furthermore, the growing number of diabetics who also prefer gluten free food items due their long-term health benefits will also be crucial to the momentum this segment will pick in near future.

Some of the important players shaping the competitive landscape of the global gluten free market are Dr Schar AG/SpA, Boulder Brands Inc, Hain Celestial Group Inc., Freedom Foods Group Ltd., Genius Foods Ltd., and Mrs Crimble’s amongst others. Companies are focusing on expanding into fresh food verticals to appeal to a wider audience in the coming years. Furthermore, players will also have to ensure utmost food safety to earn improved brand value in the near future.

Check Discount on This Report @ https://www.mrrse.com/enquiry/1430

About MRRSE

Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) is an industry-leading database of Market Research Reports. MRRSE is driven by a stellar team of research experts and advisors trained to offer objective advice. Our sophisticated search algorithm returns results based on the report title, geographical region, publisher, or other keywords.

MRRSE partners exclusively with leading global publishers to provide clients single-point access to top-of-the-line market research. MRRSE’s repository is updated every day to keep its clients ahead of the next new trend in market research, be it competitive intelligence, product or service trends or strategic consulting.

Contact Us

State Tower

90, State Street

Suite 700

Albany, NY – 12207

United States Telephone: +1-518-730-0559

Email: sales@mrrse.com

Website: https://www.mrrse.com/

Read More Industry News At: https://www.industrynewsanalysis.com/