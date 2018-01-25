Recently a comprehensive report based on electric vehicle battery titled “Electric Vehicle Battery Market: Lithium Ion to Remain Most Lucrative Battery Type Segment During the Forecast Period: Global Industry Analysis (2012 – 2016) and Opportunity Assessment (2017 – 2027)” has been submitted to the repository of Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE). According to the report, a revenue of nearly US$ 36 Bn is expected to be generated by global electric vehicle battery market by 2027. The report also projects the market in terms of CAGR and says that the market is expected to exhibit a robust 8.5% CAGR during the assessment period from 2017 to 2027.

Request a Free Sample Report @ https://www.mrrse.com/sample/4070

According to the report, the demand for electric vehicle battery is directly tied to the broader developments in the automotive and electric vehicle segment. After a prolonged period of reluctance and skepticism, electric vehicles are finally gaining acceptance among consumers. The steadily growing demand for electric vehicles is likely to be the most important impacting factor driving the growth of batteries used in these vehicles.

To give readers, clear and transparent insights, the report has segmented the market on the basis of battery type, capacity type, and vehicle type. By battery type, lithium ion battery is likely to remain one of the largest segments in terms of revenue, and the trend is expected to remain so during the assessment period as well. The report also offers a thorough region-wise analysis on the electric vehicle battery market, highlighting some of the fastest-growing and sluggish-growing markets. According to the report, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) is one of the most lucrative markets for electric vehicle battery market. Surging adoption in China and India is likely to drive the demand for these batteries in the region. In addition to APEJ, North America is another key market for electric vehicle batteries, and is likely to remain a robust market during the assessment period.

Read the Complete Report with TOC @ https://www.mrrse.com/electric-vehicle-battery-market

The report also provides its readers a detailed information on competitive landscape of global electric vehicle battery market and shares details in terms of company’s market Presence, competition intensity mapping by market taxonomy, competition dashboard, company profiles including overview, financials, recent Developments and strategy. Some of the key companies are Automotive Energy Supply Corporation, BYD Company Limited, LG Chem Ltd., Samsung SDI Co., Ltd., Tesla Motors, Inc., Narada Power Source Co. Ltd., Tianneng Power International Co., Ltd., Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd., Wanxiang Group Corporation, Hoppecke Batterien GmbH & Co. KG., East Penn Manufacturing Co., Panasonic Corporation, GS Yuasa Corporation, Hitachi Chemical Company, Ltd., Johnson Controls International Plc., Crown Battery Corporation, EnerSys, Leoch International Technology Ltd., Coslight Technology International Group Co., Ltd., and Toshiba Corporation.

Have Any Query? Ask Our Expert at: https://www.mrrse.com/enquiry/4070

About MRRSE

Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) is an industry-leading database of market intelligence reports. MRRSE is driven by a stellar team of research experts and advisors trained to offer objective advice. Our sophisticated search algorithm returns results based on the report title, geographical region, publisher, or other keywords.

MRRSE partners exclusively with leading global publishers to provide clients single-point access to top-of-the-line market research. MRRSE’s repository is updated every day to keep its clients ahead of the next new trend in market research, be it competitive intelligence, product or service trends or strategic consulting.

Contact

State Tower

90, State Street

Suite 700

Albany, NY – 12207

United States

Telephone: +1-518-730-0559

Email: sales@mrrse.com

Website: https://www.mrrse.com/