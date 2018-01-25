Data center security is the pursuit of practices that make a data center more secure from a range of different kinds of threats and attacks. Data centers are essential storage for business data (https://marketresearch.biz/report/data-center-security-market/). Data center security makes sure that data/information less available to hackers or any other person who may seek unauthorized access. Security for data center may also depend on the level of network virtualization that is used, or on other aspects of complex IT setups.

Increasing demand for advanced security solutions is key factor driving growth of the global data center security market. In addition, increase in demand for cloud computing, network virtualization, and increasing safety concern for business and personal data these are some other factors expected to boost growth of the global data center security market during forecast period.

Network security issue is key factor to hamper growth of the global data center fabric market. Also, increasing cyberattacks, rising malware and spam ware attacks, and data thefts are some other factors expected to restrain growth of the global data center security market during forecast period.

The global data center security market is segmented on the basis of application, service, data center type, industry verticals, and region.

North America accounts for largest revenue contribution to the global data center security market. This is mainly attributed to the growing focus of the market players to the great opportunities in the data canter security market due to the presence of many developing countries and infrastructure in this region. However, the Asia Pacific market is projected to register highest CAGR in terms of revenue during the forecast period. Also, Latin America is slowly adopting data center security solution; however, with a growing approval rate, scope for the global data center security market in the region is expected to expand during the forecast period.

Key players in the global data center security market include Cisco Systems, Fortinet, Honeywell International, Intel, Schneider Electric, Siemens, Trend Micro, Tyco International, Allegion, and Arecont Vision.