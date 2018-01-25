Dairy blends are dairy mixtures made from butter blends which are mixed with vegetable oils, or from processed butter fat which are free from saturated fat. Dairy blends can be blended and mixed with other ingredients like sugar, salt, vegetable oils, and flavorings depending on taste and preferences of the consumers. Usage of dairy blends offers real taste enhancement to the products.

Growing popularity of low-carb and low-fat foods, rising disposable income, and increased focus on personal health and nutrition are major factors driving growth of the global dairy blends market. In addition, fast and hectic lifestyle has led to increasing demand for convenience foods which is another factor driving growth of the global dairy blends market and is expected to boost demand for dairy blends to a significant extent during the forecast period. Increasing use of dairy blends in applications such as ice creams, bakery products, infant formulas, and confectioneries are further driving growth of the global dairy blends market. Moreover, dairy blends are priced lowered as compared to dairy products, this factor is further propelling growth of the global dairy blends market.

A major factor hampering growth of the global dairy blends market is limited awareness of dairy blends and their benefits in some less developed regions. In addition, indiscriminate consumption of dairy blends may cause various gastrointestinal problems and ailments such as diabetes etc., which is another major factor hampering growth to the global market.

A large number of manufacturers in developed regions are focusing on product innovations and product categories with advanced formulations to attract consumers. Furthermore, advancement in blending technology is expected to create promising opportunities during the forecast period for diary product manufacturers. Moreover, unmet nutritional needs in various regions is expected to offer promising opportunities to manufacturers and vendors.

The global dairy blends market is segmented on the basis of application, form, type, and region.

North America dominates the global market in terms of revenue and is expected to register a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to presence of major manufacturers in this region. The market in Europe is expected to witness considerable growth during the forecast period, whereas, the market in Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth. This growth is attributed to presence of established dairy industry in countries such as Australia and New Zealand and increasing spending on specialty food ingredients.

Key players in the global dairy blends market are Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited, Agropur Ingredients, FrieslandCampina, Cargill Inc., Doehler Group, Kerry Group, Advanced Food products LLC, Agri- Mark Inc., All American Foods Inc., and VIV Buisman.