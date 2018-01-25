Corn starch is the starch derived from the corn (maize) grain or wheat. The starch is gather from the endosperm of the kernel. Corn starch (https://marketresearch.biz/report/corn-starch-market/) is used for many culinary, household, and industrial purposes. Corn starch is regularly used in kitchen as a thickening agent for sauces, gravies, glazes, casseroles, pies, soups, and other desserts. It is also used in making corn syrup and bioplastics. In treatment of glycogen storage disease corn starch plays a beneficial role.

Increasing use of corn starch in many industries, such as processed foods, detergent industries, food and beverages, and paper and board is key factor to drive growth of the global corn starch market. In addition, increasing awareness among consumers with respect to health benefits of consuming corn starch is expected to accelerate the growth on the global corn starch market during forecast period. Also, expansion of the application base and technological advancements in the field of biotechnology are some other major factors projected to boost growth of the global corn starch market during forecast period.

However, availability of corn substitutes, like tapioca and wheat is major factor to restrict growth of the global corn starch market. Moreover, increasing prices of raw material and increase in use of Cassava as substitute these factors are expected to hamper the growth of the global corn starch market during forecast period.

Key players in the global corn starch market are offering corn-starch-based products, which are used as a raw material for 3D printing and in bioplastic sector, projected to create cost effective opportunity for key players operating in the global corn starch market during forecast period.

The global corn starch market is segmented on the basis of product, application, and region.

North America accounts for largest revenue contribution to the global corn starch market. This is attributed to presence of leading corn starch manufacturers in this region. However, rising population and increase in disposable income among consumers in emerging economies such as China, India and Brazil is expected to expand during the forecast period.

Key players in the global corn starch market include Cargill Incorporated, Grain Processing Corporation, Croda international, Akzo Nobel NV, Bayer AG, Ajinomoto Company Incorporated, Henkel KGaA, Associated British Foods plc, Calpis Company, and Archer-Daniels-Midland Company.