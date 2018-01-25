Automotive heat shields are basically protecting heat wraps that help to avoid radiant heat damages to a car. Automotive heat shield reduces the amount of heat entering a vehicles interior (https://marketresearch.biz/report/automotive-heat-shield-market/)and protects body panels from engine exhaust heat. Heat shields can reflect over 90% of heat. Heat shields are also used to cool engine mount vents. Automotive heat shields are mainly manufactured by using aluminium as a key raw material. Heat shields are installed in air box, below the bonnets, and air-con cooling pipes. Also, to improve the efficiency of combustion heat shields are fitted to air intake inlets.

Growing demand for electric and hybrid vehicles is a key factor boosting growth of the global automotive heat shield market. In addition, increasing adoption of compression ignition engines and turbochargers across spark ignition, coupled with advancement in technology of heat shields are major factors expected to fuel growth to the global automotive heat shield market over the forecast period.

However, high raw material cost is key factor expected to hamper growth of the global automotive heat shield market. Additionally, preference for cheaper alternatives by major automotive OEMs for entry level passenger cars is a major factor expected to hamper growth of the global automotive heat shield market over the forecast period.

The global automotive heat shield market is segmented on the basis of material type, vehicle type, product, and region. On the basis of region, into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

In terms of revenue, Asia Pacific is expected to remain dominant among other markets in the global automotive heat shield market over the forecast period, owing to increasing disposable income, rising demand of luxury vehicles, and industrial development in countries such as China, India, and Japan. Also, market in North America is expected show significant growth over the forecast period, due to rising demand for automobiles in the region. Also, Europe is expected to be the fastest growing market for automotive heat shield, due to growing trend of engine downsizing and increasing vehicle production volume in the region.

Prominent players in the global automotive heat shield market include Federal-Mogul LLC, Autoneum, Dana Limited, Lydall, Inc., UGN, Inc., Happich GmbH, ElringKlinger AG, Progress Werk Oberkirch AG, Covpress Ltd., and Morgan Advanced Materials.