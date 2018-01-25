GHCL, a well-diversified group with ascertained footprints in Chemicals, Textiles, and Consumer Products segment, announced today that it has been recognized as one of the best workplaces in manufacturing sector by the Great Place to Work Institute.

This recognition highlights GHCL phenomenal success in driving an environment of trust, respect, fair compensation, camaraderie, internal communication, training, and diversity. Over the years, GHCL has strengthened its position as an organisation that encourages its employees to focus on their most important priorities without interruption fostering a culture of strategic and innovative thinking. Such an organizational culture has helped GHCL attract and retain young talent in an industry that has been synonymous with hierarchical structures and patriarchal mindsets.

Commenting on the development, Mr. R.S Jalan Managing Director, GHCL says, “At GHCL, we believe that living by our values and treating our stakeholders well makes absolute business sense because success is not coincidental; it is a by-product of continuous sustained efforts, coupled with an ability to innovate by nurturing entrepreneurship.”

“At GHCL, our recruitment and training models are based on a clear understanding that each employee is unique and needs continuous support and grooming. We follow the ‘Bottom Top’ approach that allows our colleagues to gain in-depth insights of the organization as they are groomed through succession planning for the next higher role.” Says Mr. Rajesh Tripathi, VP & Head –Corporate HR, GHCL.

The Great Place to Work institute, in its study had laid emphasis on the voice of the employees. The list of the top 25 best workplaces has been arrived at by assigning two-third weightage to the anonymous survey conducted amongst the employees and the remaining one-third weightage to the strength of people practices implemented across the organization, measured through responses to a structured questionnaire submitted by the organisation. The study this year covers 106 manufacturing companies and involves 37,060 employees who took the survey.