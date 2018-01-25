A beautiful and healthy smile is a boost of confidence for any patient, and that is what Gentle Dentist offers with their Dental Implants.

[INDIANAPOLIS, 1/25/2018] – Gentle Dentist’s dental services puts the patient’s health and comfort above all else. As a team of trusted family dentists, they take care of patients of all ages, providing the same high-quality level of service for everyone that walks through their doors.

Dental Implants

Missing a tooth or more can be devastating to one’s self-esteem. It is also an indication of unhealthy oral hygiene. To give their patients a renewed self-confidence, the team at Gentle Dentist’s dental implant services will help patients feel as if they never lost their teeth in the first place.

The dental implants, should patients opt for that service, are irremovable and hard-wearing. Instead of removable dentures, implants feel like the real thing, providing patients with the confidence to smile a big smile every time.

There’s no need for patients to worry about the procedure. The team is incredible at what they do, and they will ensure a positive experience for all of their patients.

Other Services Offered

Besides dental implants, Gentle Dentist provides a range of treatments, all catered to providing their patients with a comfortable experience without compromising on the quality of their services. Their other services include:

• Dental crowns – Safe and durable, dental crowns are used to ensure the stability and continued function of a weak and fractured tooth.

• Root canal treatment – This treatment is for patients with teeth that are decaying or have an abscess in their teeth. A root canal treatment is meant to remove infected tissue from inside the tooth before it is filled with dental crowns.

• Pediatric dental services – Gentle Dentist is a family-friendly dental office and have several options appropriate for children with still-developing permanent teeth or for those whose permanent teeth need immediate attention.

About Gentle Dentist

Gentle Dentist aims to provide all of their patients with the best and most comfortable experience. With several offices located all around Indiana, their team of family dentists offers their services to patients young and old.

Patients need not worry about the costs of the procedures since Gentle Dentist accepts both financial and insurance plans. The health and comfort of their patients is their number one priority.

For more information, visit http://indianagentledentist.com.