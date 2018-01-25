Endodontic is a specialized branch of dentistry dealing with diagnosis and treatment of impairments related to tooth root, dental pulp, and surrounding tissues. Endodontic treatments include procedures such as fixing broken teeth, root canal therapy, and dental trauma. Root canal treatment is considered to be a major part of endodontic. Majority of patients undergoing a root canal treatment fall in the age group of 40 years to 60 years. According to W.H.O data, India and China that constitute two-thirds of the world population will have more than 10% of their population in this age bracket by 2020 and such a fact will fuel the future growth of the global endodontic market.

Regenerative endodontic is an alternative to traditional surgical method, is a major breakthrough in the endodontic field. It is a natural process used by endodontists to grow tissues in order to replace the traumatized or infected pulp; however, the market is expected to experience a sluggish growth during the forecast period due the risks involved in restoration of core build ups and possibilities of infection arising from the remaining part of the tooth. Rise in dental tourism, rapidly growing geriatric population, and introduction of government initiates and dental treatment packages are some of the key divers of the global endodontic supplies market.

The global endodontic supplies market has been segmented based on product type, application, and region. In terms of product type, the market is categorized into endodontic files, obturation, and permanent endodontic sealers. Endodontic files accounted for the largest market segment in 2011 holding nearly 47.1% of the market share. The market share is expected to grow during the forecast period. Endodontic files are metallic instruments used in dentistry. Length of the files available in the market include 21mm, 25mm, and 31mm. Improvement in technology and demand from baby boomers is expected to drive the growth of the endodontic files segment. The baby boomers have strong teeth but weak gingival tissues, which lead to acute sensitivity and tooth decay. Root canal treatment is a safe and low-cost method to treat the tooth pulp while retaining the tooth for a longer period of time. Introduction of highly tensile Ni-Ti endodontic file that are able to shape the root canals without any distortion, has helped the market to grow. The possibility of endodontic files breaking and causing root canal infection could hinder the growth of the market.

Obturation is the process of filling root canals and the associated pulp chamber with inert filling elements such as a eugenol-based cement or gutta percha. The demand for obturation materials is directly proportional to the increase in cases leading to root canal treatment; however, the advent of modern technologies such as surgery and the fear of infection caused by root canal treatment can hinder the growth of obturation market globally. The global obturation market is further classified into single use and delivery systems, according to product types. Both the products have approximately equal shares in the market.

Permanent endodontic sealers are materials used to seal the traumatized root canal by sticking to the gutta percha borders and root canal walls. Its water insoluble property helps in minimizing the risks of root canal treatment failure. The calcium hydroxide present in permanent endodontic sealers help in rapid periodical healing. Demand for permanent endodontic sealers owing to the desire to retain the tooth for a longer period and avoid dental surgery. However, a fall in demand for root canal treatments and successive rise in demand for modern technological methods such as various types of surgeries has led to a sluggish growth of the permanent endodontic sealers segment.

Based on application, the market has been classified into hospitals and dental clinics. In terms of geography, the global endodontic supplies market in categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific holds the largest market owing to its large population.

Key players of the global endodontic supplies market include DMG Chemisch-Pharmazeutische Fabrik GmbH, Brasseler USA, DiaDent, DMG America, Septodont, VOCO GmbH, Ivoclar Vivadent AG, and DENTSPLY International, Inc.

