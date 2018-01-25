On this occasion, the spokesperson of Elision Technolab LLP made an announcement that they will be catering global customers with their expertise in vTiger CRM solution. The company will be offering custom services for this Customer Relationship Management solution that will enhance the functionality of this open source CRM solution. The offered services will be customization and fine tuning of existing vTiger modules. Also, the vTiger experts of Elisiontec will provide custom module development to add additional functionality in this open source CRM solution.

Elisiontec has a team of expert vTiger developers who are skilled in developing any kind of module of the vTiger. The team has benefited many Indian companies and some global customers with their expertise in this CRM solution. The customization automates many operations that helps in increasing productivity of the sales and business development staff as well as it makes lead management more accurate and effective.

The company provides vTiger customization for all available modules of this open source CRM software. The spokesperson of the company shared the company has experience of module customization and development for following modules:

• Dashboard

• Campaign

• Lead

• Contacts

• Vendors

• Opportunities

• Pricebook

• Invoice

• Payment

• Shopping cart

• Phone calls

• Calendar

• SMS notifies

• Organization

• Reports

• And more

Along with the customization and functionality enhancement of existing vTiger modules, the company also offers a range of custom vTiger development services that include, but not limited to following:

• Custom PDF layout

• Custom Dashboard

• Custom reports

• Custom graphical reports

The spokesperson of the company shared, the company also offers other vTiger services such as integration and migration to help their customers in the process of having a complete solution and up-to-date version. Below is the list of additional services offered by the company for vTiger, CRM system:

• Social media module integration

• Contact center integration

• REST API integration

• SOAP API integration

• Click2call functionality integration

• Web for integration

• Data Migration

• Version update

• And more

“We have been providing services in vTiger CRM for many years. It is a powerful tool for contact management and performing many other relevant tasks. However, just like any other open source solution, it is not perfect and we help in making it perfect with our expertise in this CRM solution. We have helped many companies in making their processes automated and more streamlined by our custom vTiger services and solution.”, shared the spokesperson of Elisiontec.

The company’s representative further shared benefits of customization of vTiger solution that are listed below:

• Automates operations

• Save time

• Increase productivity

• Increase revenues

The company’s representative shared more details about their service are available on their official webpage that can be accessed at following URL: http://www.elisiontec.com/vtiger-crm-service/

About Elisiontec

Elisiontec is a leading Indian IT company that offers a range of services in VoIP and open source solution. The company has been catering its clients for more than a decade and has a strong portfolio and client in the VoIP industry.