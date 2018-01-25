To convey love and dedicate to the society, E-BON has participated in volunteer activities in January 6, 2018. All the staff went to the bus station and subway station to help passengers in need. Shenzhen E-BON volunteers has been all over the major transportation hub, which becomes a beautiful landscape. The volunteer activity is also a tradition of Shenzhen E-BON Industrial Co. Ltd for years.

Considering more and more foreigners come to Shenzhen, They set up a “Shenzhen Volunteer Team For Foreigners” at the end of the activity, in the hope to contribute a force to some international competitions, large festivals. It has created an international road for Shenzhen volunteer.

The ancients said: the gifts of roses, fragrance in hand. A day of volunteer activities is not easy, but E-BON staff feel pleasure and peaceful after work. They believe that while helping others, also have perfected ourselves.

E-BON mainly produced stainless steel bar and Stainless Steel Kitchen Tools supplier, the products also uphold our company’s philosophy, to pursuit excellence in products and service.

