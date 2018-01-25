Study on Critical Care Equipment Market by Infinium Global research is comprehensive presentation of qualitative and quantitative research to identify key trends, growth prospects, drivers, restraints and opportunities in the Global market. The report also deep dives into the sub-segments of Critical Care Equipment Market by end user (as hospitals, medical centers and homes), by product type (infusion pumps, patient monitors, ventilators and some others) through main geographies in the Global Market such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW. Browse through over 100 tables and figures to get complete view of the global and regional markets of Critical Care Equipment over the period of 2017 to 2023.

The global critical care equipment market is projected to grow with a CAGR between 8 to 9% from 2017 to 2023. Critical care is the specialized care given to those patients in intensive care units or trauma centres, who are facing life-threatening conditions and need constant monitoring as well as comprehensive care. The critical care equipment used in intensive care units are meant for providing care as well as monitoring round the clock. Emergency resuscitation equipment, life support, pain management equipment, patient monitoring equipment, respiratory as well as cardiac support equipment are the major critical care equipment used in Intensive care units. Patient monitoring equipment are used for measuring vital signs, saturation of oxygen in blood, fluid pressure within brain and for monitoring the breathing of patients in critical conditions. Acute care physiologic monitoring system, pulse oximeter, intracranial pressure monitor, and apnea monitor are major patient monitoring equipment. Ventilator, infusion pump, crash cart, intraaortic balloon pump are the major life support as well as emergency recuscitative equipment. Patient monitoring equipment is the major segment with greater demand among the critical care equipment.

Get a Sample Report @ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/Reports/MakeSampleRequest/32

Segments Covered:

The report segments the global critical care equipment market by end user, product type, and region. On the basis of end user, the market is segmented as hospitals, medical centres, and homes. On the basis of product, the market is segmented as, infusion pumps, patient monitors, ventilators and some others.

Make an Enquiry @ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/Reports/MakeEnquiryRequest/32

Key topics covered:

Preface Executive Summary Global Critical Care Equipment Market Overview Global critical care equipment market: IGR Snapshots Global Critical Care Equipment Market Analysis, by End User (USD Million, KT) 2017 – 2023 Global Critical Care Equipment Market Analysis, by Product Type (USD Million, KT) 2017 – 2023 Global Critical Care Equipment Market Analysis, by Region (USD Million, KT) 2017 – 2023 Company Profiles

Click to View Complete Report @ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/healthcare_medical_devices/critical_care_equipment_market