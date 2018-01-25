The report on Computer Assisted Coding Market by products and services(services, software), mode of delivery(cloud-based solutions, web-based solutions), applications(computer-assisted encoding, management reporting), end user (hospitals, physician practices and others) trends analysis and forecasts up to 2023 studies the market sizes, key trends and opportunities in the main geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World. According to the report the Global Computer Assisted Coding Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of between 11.5% and 12.0% in terms of value over the period of 2017-2023. The growth in the world market is primarily driven by significant contribution by North America (Leading region) region to this market.

Market Insights:

The report identified that Global Computer Assisted Coding is driven by factors such as implementation of CAC solutions is increased in North America due to 10th revision of the International Classification of Diseases, increase in adoption of Electronic health record system, Increasing Use of CAC Solutions to Restrict the Rising Healthcare Costs, provides accurate coding and Increasing need for Patient Data Management. While the restraining factors include the Implementation Cost of Computer Assisted Coding system is very high and Absence of On-Site CAC Support and In-House CAC Domain Information. Further, the report identifies the opportunities in the world market as increasing Adoption of Cloud-Based Systems and Developing Markets.

Get a Sample Report @ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/Reports/MakeSampleRequest/712

Segments Covered

The report on Global Computer Assisted Coding covers the segments based Product and services, Mode of Delivery, Applications and End user. The product and services of Computer Assisted Coding include Services, and software. The Mode of Delivery of Computer Assisted Coding includes Cloud-Based Solutions, Web-Based Solutions and On-Premise Solutions. The Application segment includes Clinical Coding Auditing, Automated Computer-Assisted Encoding and Management Reporting and Analytics. On the basis of end user the Global Computer Assisted Coding is segmented as Hospitals and, Academic & Research Laboratories, Physician Practices, Academic Medical Centers, Other Healthcare Providers and healthcare payers.

Make an Enquiry @ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/Reports/MakeEnquiryRequest/712

Company profiles

Craneware PLC.

Precyse Solutions, LLC (Nthrive, Inc.)

3M Company

EPIC Systems Corporation

Optum, Inc.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated

Nuance Communications, Inc.

M*Modal IP LLC

Cerner Corporation

Trucode

Key topics covered:

Preface Executive summary Global Computer Assisted Coding Overview IGR- Snapshots Global Computer Assisted Coding analysis, by Product and services (USD million) 2017 – 2023 Global Computer Assisted Coding analysis, by Mode of Delivery (USD million) 2017 – 2023 Global Computer Assisted Coding analysis, by Application (USD million) 2017 – 2023 Global Computer Assisted Coding analysis, by End user (USD million) 2017 – 2023 Global Computer Assisted Coding analysis, regional analysis (USD million) 2017 – 2023 Company profiles

Click to View Complete Report @ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/healthcare_medical_devices/global_computer_assisted_coding_market