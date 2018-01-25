Study on Computer Aided Detection Market by Infinium Global research is comprehensive presentation of qualitative and quantitative research to identify key trends, growth prospects, drivers, restraints and opportunities in the Global market. The report also deep dives into the sub-segments of Computer Aided Detection Market by application(breast cancer, lung cancer, prostate cancer, liver cancer, bone cancer, cardiovascular and neurological applications and others), imaging modalities (magnetic resonance imaging, ultrasound imaging, x-ray imaging, mammography and others) through main geographies in the Global Market such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW. Browse through over 100 tables and figures to get complete view of the global and regional markets of Computer Aided Detection over the period of 2016 to 2022. The global computer aided detection market size was valued over USD 450 million in 2015.The primary reason for the growth of market is growing prevalence of cancers, such as breast cancer, lung cancer, bone cancer, and prostate cancer as computer aided detection is used in cancer screening. Moreover, growing market for medical imaging is expected to drive the global market for computer aided detection. Globally, the rise in number of cancer patients and investments in the development of medical devices for treating cancer is anticipated to have a significant impact on the computer aided detection market. The global market size of computer aided detection is expected to expand at a CAGR between 13.5% and 14.0% over the forecast period 2016-2022 to surpass US$ 1.05 billion by 2022

Get a Sample Report @ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/Reports/MakeSampleRequest/27

Segments Covered:

Computer aided detection market is segmented on the basis of application and imaging modalities. On the basis application, the CAD market is segmented as breast cancer, lung cancer, Colon/Rectal cancer, Prostate cancer, Liver cancer, Bone cancer, Cardiovascular and Neurological applications and others (including Musculoskeletal, Oncological medical fields, other cancers). On the basis of imaging modalities, the market is segmented as magnetic resonance imaging, ultrasound imaging, X-Ray Imaging, Mammography, Tomosynthesis, and others (including nuclear imaging and CT).

Company Profiles

Fujifilm Medical Systems, Inc.

GE Healthcare Ltd.

Hitachi Medical Corporation

Invivo Corporation

McKesson Corporation

Philips Healthcare,

Siemens Healthcare

Hologic Inc.

iCAD Inc.

Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation.

Make an Enquiry @ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/Reports/MakeEnquiryRequest/27

Key topics covered:

Preface Executive Summary Computer aided detection Market Overview Global Computer aided detection Market Analysis, by Imaging Modalities (USD Million) 2015 – 2022 Global Computer aided detection Market Analysis, by Application (USD Million) 2015 – 2022 Global Computer aided detection Market Analysis, by Region (USD Million) 2015 – 2022 Company Profiles

Click to View Complete Report @ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/healthcare_medical_devices/computer_aided_detection_market