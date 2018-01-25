Commercial Aircraft Landing Gear Market – Market Overview

Landing gears is one of the most important subsystems installed in an aircraft. They support the entire weight of an aircraft during takeoff and landing, and also during ground operations. The commercial aircraft landing gears are highly advanced and sophisticated systems including modern control and steering mechanisms. Landing gears also consists of shock-absorbing equipment, brakes, and sensors.

The market has grown significantly because of the growth of global air traffic and demand for new aircraft. In addition, rapid growth in the emerging markets is further propelling the growth. Also, along with the need for weight reduction and fuel efficiency, there has been a demand for optimized and lightweight landing gear systems. Such landing gear systems are being largely used in many of the modern commercial aircraft.

Because of the strict regulatory and airworthiness requirement, the introduction of new aviation systems and components, including the landing gear systems, encounter various challenges. Also, the aircraft landing gear systems face strict design constraints and suffer from long product development cycles. The utilization of new materials such as the new titanium alloys has provided improvement in the material properties, used for landing gear components. However, new materials pose several machining challenges in comparison to the conventional metals.

However, the growing trend of aircraft fleet modernization plan is the major force in the market. It obviously follows with the growing demand for aircraft landing gear systems and components. Also, the utilization of new materials have provided increased strength, reliability and weight reduction to the landing gear systems. The aircraft and landing gear manufacturers are further shifting towards MEA. It has opened the opportunities for utilization of new technology and encouraged the development of new and optimized systems.

The Leading Market Players in the global commercial aircraft landing gear market primarily include Circor Aerospace, Heroux-devtek, Liebherr Group, messier-Bugatti-dowty, UTC Aerospace Systems, AAR, Honeywell Aerospace, Megellan Aerospace, Merrill Technologies Group, SPP Canada Aircraft, Triumph Group, and Whippany Actuation System.

Industry/ Innovation/ Related News:

August, 2017:- AAR signed a 15-year contract worth USD 909 million, with the US Air Force, for the Landing Gear Performance-Based Logistics One program.

June, 2016 – Air Industries Group signed two contracts worth USD 2.3 million, with the Helicopter Tech Inc., Pennsylvania, to produce a major landing gear component for the KC-135 aircraft.

Commercial Aircraft Landing Gear Market – Competitive Analysis

The Commercial Aircraft Landing Gear Market is highly competitive and vendors compete on the basis of cost, product quality, reliability, and market share. To survive and succeed in such an intensely competitive environment, it is crucial for vendors to provide cost-effective and high-quality commercial aircraft landing gears with latest technology and materials.

The aircraft landing gears are one of the heaviest systems installed in an aircraft. The landing gear and related systems account for 6 to 15% of the empty takeoff weight of an aircraft. Any additional weight in an aircraft also results in an increase in fuel consumption. Airlines already operate on a thin profit margin and look for ways to reduce the operating cost. One of such ways is to reduce the aircraft weight.

Lightweight landing gears are being increasingly used in aircraft. Weight reduction is necessary to achieve the optimum ratio between payload and range for an aircraft and, consequently, low fuel consumption. Manufacturers in the Aerospace sector are developing advanced lightweight landing gears to meet customer expectations while maintaining the highest standards of safety.

In-house manufacturing capabilities, global footprint network, investment in R&D, newer technology, and strong client base have become the key areas to have competitive edge over the competitor. The global economic recovery, growth of aviation sector, new aircraft orders and lucrative retrofit market has opened the room for opportunity for industry players to compete and grow.

Regional Analysis

Asia had the largest share of the global commercial aircraft landing gear market in 2016. It is an emerging region in the long-haul international market and it relies heavily on the small and medium wide-body aircraft. As a result, a number of such airlines have been entering into service, recently such as Indigo, Tigerair Singapore, Tigerair Australia, and Air Asia. It is expected that by 2035, more than 16,000 aircraft would be delivered in the region.

The emerging markets have emerged as the driving force for the aviation market. Africa, South America, and the APAC region are expected to have the highest growth rate in air passenger traffic in the coming years. The aircraft fleet has also been growing rapidly in the APAC and EMEA. Thus, increasing demand from such emerging markets has been one of the major factors driving the growth landing gear market.